I boarded a Yangtze river ferry in the city Chongqing, China, in the summer of 1994. The voyage had historical significance not only for me, but for the hundreds of locals on that ferry as well. The Three River Gorges dam, the largest of its kind in the world, would be completed that following spring, effectively putting an end to its uninterrupted flow.
The vast reservoir behind that dam has now almost reached its capacity and much of southern China, Bangladesh, Nepal, and northeast India is under water. Average seasonal rains in the region have increased more than 15 percent since that dam was built. The engineers, the city planners, the real estate speculators hadn’t planned on so much water in their future. The pelting rains though, don’t pay heed to government proclamations or recognize national borders. Even the likes of Gene Kelly would find it hard to adapt.
But adapt we must. According to an effort led by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, there are 14.6 million properties at risk of flooding in the U.S. The risks to our society are being quantified and made public. The government’s official flood risk assessment doesn’t signal the same alarm bells though. The Federal Emergency Management Agency counts far fewer properties at risk of flooding: 8.7 million.
The distressed millions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa that presently are clawing their way up hillsides in search of higher ground are a growing subset of what has come to be labeled “climate refugees.” Some 143 million of them by 2050 according the World Bank. Yet the sheer numbers clinging to slippery hillsides isn’t a picture that Americans take to personally. That is about to change.
Twenty-three percent of all homes in Florida face flood risk, 98 percent in New Orleans. Tellingly, First Street’s risk study points to the uneven distribution of areas that will drown, and applies mostly to those already drowning in other ways. Here in Idaho, of all places, we will see a 7.7% percent increased flood risk.
The other side of the tracks has been clustering in New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (hurricane Katrina) or in Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center (hurricane Harvey). Corporate sponsors ply them with bottled water and cots and T-shirts. We forget that Harvey betrothed Houston with over 40 inches of rain in short order and that 80 percent of affected properties did not have flood insurance.
Actually, more than half of the flooded properties in Houston were not designated Special Flood Hazard Areas by FEMA, and when we come to understand that such a designation is used to determine insurance requirements and price policy premiums, the ingenuity of Washington D. C.’s K Street becomes more apparent. It turns out that the damage to life and limb wrought by climate extremes is replete with extremely good business opportunities.
Real estate developers and investors are paying large sums to private consultants to get their hands on more detailed flood risk assessment data. They use that data to bid-down properties that have a high risk of flooding. That is why homeowners like Doris Brown in northeast Houston get several calls a day with offers to purchase their home. Ms. Brown’s home has been in her family since 1967 and flooded out several times. She is among the few who won’t sell out.
Other developers convince city planners to open up the remaining vestiges of nature’s sponge: forest and soil, to lay more flood-enhancing concrete for driveways and foundations. The first-time home buyer need not beware because FEMA has not designated that neighborhood a Hazard Area.
With this brand of free enterprise, is it any wonder why Goldman Sachs is salivating over legislation such as the Green New Deal? Capsizing homes make for captivating profits. “People are invested in asymmetry,” said Stephen Flynn, director of the Global Resilience Institute at Northeastern University; there exists “a profit advantage by operating on an uneven playing field.” Especially, it seems, playing fields soon to be under water.
And when the coasts sink and the rivers rise and the dams burst – and the waters don’t recede, then what? We build an American “Venice” and invest in an Uber app for gondolas of course!
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/