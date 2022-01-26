We recently passed the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that granted American women access to abortion (with limitations in the third trimester because of increasing fetal viability). Conservatives have been chipping away at this right ever since, and we are facing the genuine prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe this coming June.
Let this sink in for a minute. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court has twice already refused to block the Texas anti-abortion law that empowers anyone to claim monetary damage over a Constitutionally legal abortion that has no connection to the plantiff personally, and any person perceived to have enabled said abortion can be harassed with such lawsuits. In other words, the door will be open for making claims where damages do not affect a plaintiff (be careful what you wish for … ), and the 14th Amendment rights of women are deemed insufficiently important that they can be relegated to the states. In Texas, abortions after six weeks aren’t even allowed in the case of rape and incest, and if you die before you can get a medical exemption, too bad.
Most of the time, the rationale for such arguments is religious, meaning that states that interfere with a woman’s right to abortion are largely motivated by a religious minority. In other words, the Supreme Court is going to allow states to enforce religious orthodoxy on its citizens. And boy are they ready. GOP dominated legislators in 21 states have already signaled that they are ready to ban or severely restrict abortion if the Supreme Court tosses Roe v. Wade (and subsequent rulings including Parenthood vs. Casey), and 12 of these states (including Idaho) have already passed trigger laws to immediately block or severely restrict abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
And, while states legislators such as those from Idaho are going to do their best to block abortion access for women, they will continue to rant and rail about personal freedom and medical choice with respect to vaccines and masks intended to prevent individuals from passing dangerous communicable diseases to other citizens. Ah, the self-righteous outrage and grandstanding never ceases.
Fundamental rights should be protected regardless of how they are viewed by a majority or minority. That is the thin line that divides democratic governments from mobocracies. With the loss of Roe v. Wade, states will be free to make religiously inspired medical decisions for pregnant women. I’m going to hazard a guess that these states will not be stepping forward to cover medical expenses, living expenses and educational expenses of the children that they are forcing women to bear to term. The lack of support (financial and institutional) is, of course, the primary motivation for when a woman needs to have an abortion.
The Build Back Better bill that is currently stalled in Congress brings much relief to people who might otherwise pursue an abortion in the absence of financial stability that is afforded by this legislation. No surprisingly, not a single Republican is willing to vote ‘yes’ on a bill that could provide a strong incentive for reduced abortion demand without needing the Supreme Court to destroy this right.
And don’t think this can be solved by Congress. These days, any law passed by one political party will just be amended or revoked when the next party gains control. The Supreme Court is truly the last protection against revocation of personal freedoms including parental autonomy. Revoking Roe v. Wade is an abdication of this responsibility and a diminishment of that once great institution to the dustbin of partisanship.
Expect attacks on the right to marry whom you choose, on the right to access birth control, and on the right to access in vitro fertilization. The only silver lining is that our history is filled with such missteps, including by the Supreme Court, and they are eventually rectified when more thoughtful individuals are involved. I fear not for the country, but I do fear for the many women who will lose control of their lives (and possibly lose their lives) because of the Supreme Court’s decision and as they are sacrificed on the ideological altar of the GOP.
