Science is like water. Sometimes it is placid, moving very slowly. Sometimes it rushes and froths down rapids. At other times, it plummets straight down over falls.
This makes scientists much like kayakers.
While kayakers sometimes paddle lazily on placid water, they must keep up with the water, no matter how fast it may flow.
When water dashes down a river, splashing and surging over and around boulders — some smooth and round, and some sharp enough to destroy a kayak — paddlers have to quickly and adroitly adapt to their fast-changing environment.
And so it is with scientists frantically working to paddle society safely through the COVID-19 pandemic by providing society with protecting policies and life-saving medicines.
They must make instant judgments in dangerously and rapid changing circumstances as the environment of the pandemic rapidly changes. And change may come abruptly, as if they were kayakers coming around a sharp bend in a river to be confronted with wild rapids in which waves dash themselves on unseen rocks.
Scientists aren’t dealing with a stable danger. Best practices in applying scientific solutions change as circumstances change. And one of those changing circumstances is — fortunately — the information developed on-the-run, as it were.
It’s not as if COVID-19 had already been studied, with remedies on the shelf.
COVID-19 is new. The virus itself is changing in a process called mutation, and as we are seeing, the delta variant that is causing this late summer’s infection spike is significantly different from COVID-19.
The delta mutant is at least 40 percent more easily transmitted. In layman’s terms, it is spreading like wildfire.
Cornell University-Ithaca virologist Gary Whittaker warns: “I think the virus [delta] is succeeding on volume and speed. It’s become a much more efficient virus. It’s going through people and going through cells a lot quicker.”
The lay public, which includes most journalists, doesn’t have even a fundamental knowledge of how science works.
Television is an utter fraud as it pretends to be reporting news with video clips that are only seconds long, and must include action footage and/or tearful, sentimental, interviews of people who don’t know what they’re talking about and are basically emoting.
As the saying goes, on TV “If it bleeds, it leads,” to which we now can, “If it’s tearful, it leads.” No attempt whatever to provide perspective or substance.
And now we have the full-blown social media bloviating conspiracy theories that ignorant consumers credit higher than reports of scientists who have dedicated their lives to truth-seeking research.
Politicians contribute their usual self-serving words and actions to the cauldron of public opinion with ever-present election campaigns such as interjecting politics into science-based decisions even when it misdirects and pollutes public discourse.
For instance, here in Washington the Republic Party tried to inject itself into and disrupt Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask and vaccination campaign to combat the pandemic. It doesn’t give a moldy fig for science while it’s constituency slavers over “unscience.”
Day is a retired Washington State University faculty. He spent 32 years conveying scientific research to the lay public. During that time he served on national committees charged with improving public understanding of science.