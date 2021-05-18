Six decades ago, with a newly minted bachelor’s degree in English literature, I stepped from the ivory tower with a breezy, “Hello World! I have my A.B.”
“Have a seat,” World replied, “and I’ll teach you the rest of the alphabet.”
English, a living, breathing, ever-changing language, contains thousands of words that didn’t exist when I graduated. I recently encountered one of those on these very pages — sealioning — another example of the alphabet that World continues to teach me. It was then I realized I’ve been sealioned myself. And I never knew it!
Sealioning, says Wikipedia, is “a type of trolling or harassment that consists of pursuing people with persistent requests for evidence or repeated questions, while maintaining a pretense of civility and sincerity.” It entered the language in 2014.
I enjoy receiving and responding to occasional emails this column attracts. Most comments are favorable; some question things I’ve written, especially about climate change. Sometimes I’ll explain how scientific consensus develops slowly, conservatively. For example, the science underlying climate change first appeared in the mid-19th century. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was formed more than a century later, established in 1988 by the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Environment Program, and later endorsed by the UN General Assembly. The IPCC reviews and synthesizes scientific studies from throughout the world for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the main international treaty on climate change. Its objective is to “stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system.”
I rely on these sources of information for columns, so I find it odd when someone occasionally emails me with comments stating that we may still be rebounding from the last ice age, then warning, in a total non sequitur, “What you really need to be concerned about is the survival of the United States” because “we are slipping into socialism and Marxism.” My grandkids, the reader warned, “will have a lot more serious concerns than average temperatures.”
I try to respond civilly, sharing science-based facts to these “persistent requests for evidence” or their “repeated questions.” Only after reading the “sealioning” letter to the editor did I realize I’ve been repeatedly sealioned for a couple of years! And that got me thinking about how this technique is used to sow doubt elsewhere.
Criminal convictions in our courts require evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt,” such that no other logical explanation can be derived from the facts except that the defendant committed the crime. Science, being subject to intense peer review, usually provides evidence that meets similar standards. But science is not infallible. New evidence updates our understanding; what we learned yesterday may be wrong today.
For decades sealions have been trolling scientists and their evidence, cherry-picking anomalous data and presenting it out of context to create fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) about legitimate evidence. Seeds are sown; FUD sprouts. The practice is rampant throughout society, throughout politics and elsewhere. Simply put, it’s lying.
It’s been said that the first casualty of war is truth. Politics, while always contentious, has become a war. A glance at the past five years provides clear evidence. What’s at risk is our Constitutional right to free speech. Since we can’t rely on others to police themselves, each of us must accept responsibility for vetting, to the best of our ability, any incoming information. We can’t let someone else vet it for us.
This means learning to think critically, to discuss issues with those we trust, not in an echo chamber but in the marketplace of ideas. Agree on hard facts. Agree on principles. Develop an ethos among friends and acquaintances with whom we share values. As individuals we think independently; each set of experiences, viewpoints, and ethics is unique to each of us. Although we won’t agree on everything, we can learn from each other. We can discover and build on commonalities, pursuing truth, agreeing on facts, and elevating discourse.
The English major in me appreciates that “sealioning” enriches our language; the critical thinker in me doesn’t appreciate being sealioned. To those who insist on sealioning, I’d ask that they troll elsewhere.
Haug, and his live-in editor and wife Jolie, share ideas like these over dinner.