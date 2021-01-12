Our government, our democracy itself, is under attack. It didn’t start with recent unfounded allegations about the election; it didn’t stop with congressional confirmation of a new president. Representatives from both houses of Congress — 147, to be exact – supported those allegations in attempts to overturn what was historically our most closely monitored presidential election.
Also historical was the hysteria driving believers in those false allegations to storm, attack and otherwise wreak havoc on the U.S. Capitol, requiring members of Congress to be evacuated. The last time something like that happened was 1814, when British troops torched the unfinished building.
What has brought us to this point? Could it be an unrecognized pandemic of FUD — fear, uncertainty and doubt? This pandemic has lain dormant for decades, until recently when it started to grow and gnaw at the vitals of our democracy.
Leaders of all stripes, from government, industry, the media, even religious organizations, nurture and spread FUD in political speeches, corporate statements, editorials and sermons. These seeds of FUD thrive within our zero-sum culture. Winning is no longer the most important thing; it’s the only thing. The end justifies any means. So we now reap the noxious weeds of what we’ve sown. Propaganda is a weapon of war. In 1985, the Columbia Journalism Review published “When the government tells lies,” describing prevarications of administrations from Eisenhower’s through Reagan’s.
Peddling disinformation — lying — is not new, but the means of disseminating those seeds of FUD is. Proliferation of social media affords unlimited opportunity to bypass traditional information sources — newspapers, radio and television — to become a commentator for unnumbered followers. Biased, unsubstantiated commentary now is inseparable from hard, factual news. Social media thus have become the major distributor of lies indistinguishable from truth.
Without facts, how can we decide on anything? Can we still have that “government of the people, by the people, and for the people” described in Lincoln’s Gettysburg address? That concept goes back to John Wycliffe’s introduction to his 1384 translation of the Bible, and it has appeared in other places since.
A successful democracy, a people’s government, can be built only on trust — trust in the honesty of leadership and those reporting on it. Democracy was “invented” in 507 B.C. by Cleisthenes in Plato’s dialogues. Socrates is pessimistic about democracy. The reason, one commentary observes, is: “Voting in an election is a skill, not a random intuition.” It needs to be “taught systematically to people.” Letting “citizenry vote without an education is … irresponsible.”
Such education is not book-learning alone; it is critical thinking. It is learning to sift facts to reach logical conclusions by which we make informed decisions, like whom to vote for. And it all comes down to, “Whom do I believe?”
I’ve been amazed and appalled at recent letters and columns in the media. As a scientist, I look for evidence, not proof. Evidence constantly changes as new information is reported. It convergences on truth, but it never reaches the “proof” stage because further evidence might overturn what has gone before.
So I’m discouraged when I read, two months after the election, a letter asking, “If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris really did win the election Nov. 3, why are they not actively proving the legitimacy of the election?” Courts and judges use facts and laws to confer justice. More than 60 lawsuits attempting to overturn the election have been rejected by these legal institutions.
What will it take for us to distinguish truth from falsehood, to create “an educated and informed populace…essential for a healthy American democracy”?
The answer lies in personal responsibility: first introspection, then careful retrospection. What do I believe, and why do I believe it? What outside forces or agencies have influenced me to form those beliefs, to reach those conclusions? And finally, where do I go from here? Do I really want to separate truth from falsehood, or would I rather rest on a bed of beliefs that have little or no resemblance to reality?
If the latter, please don’t vote.
