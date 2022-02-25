Ever an optimist and never a cynic, I’ve nonetheless arrived at the unhappy realization that the United States is in serious, rapid decline.
We have become a corrupt, hedonistic society in which ethics, capitalism, and even religion are running amok.
Whenever the U.S. Senate is closely divided, as it now is, the filibuster functions as an anti-democratic knife at democracy’s carotid artery and jugular vein.
It wasn’t that way in the beginning. Filibuster is a Senate rule, which the Senate can and does change.
There was no provision for filibuster on March 4, 1789, when the Senate first convened. However, a forerunner of the filibuster was employed during the senate’s first session, when Virginians were accused of “talking a bill to death” by debating it in tediously long speeches.
There was nothing then in Senate rules to allow a majority to end debate and vote on the bill. Attempts to talk bills to death were few in our democracy’s first 30 years, but became common in the 1850s.
From 1789 until 1917, demands for a means of ending debate and voting on bills increased as senators prevented a vote on bills.
During World War I, 12 anti-war senators killed a bill that would have allowed President Woodrow Wilson to arm merchant vessels. This led to a new senate rule of cloture, a vote to end debate and vote.
It was first used two years later, and the number of votes required to invoke cloture has been changed many times; essentially by manipulating how big a super majority was needed to pass cloture.
In the beginning, filibusters lasted only as filibustering senators maintained the Senate floor. The longest filibuster by an individual was that of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond. He spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
Somewhere along the way Senate rules allowed groups of senators to, in effect, form a tag team in which they passed “the floor” off to colleagues who spoke.
Then, filibusters became an outright fraud when rules changed so a senator doesn’t even have to announce a filibuster from the floor, or ever be on the floor during the filibuster.
They can be bathing on a sunny beach, attending an opera, or having horizontal refreshments with a paramour; thus screwing the body politic.
Both Democrats and Republicans love filibusters when they need them, and hate them when the opposition uses them.
The truth of the matter is that, no matter what party is employing them, filibusters are anti-democratic because they are a mechanism by which minorities control legislation.
Since politicians look at politics as a zero-sum game, like football, basketball and baseball, they look at filibusters this way. The “team” must win at all cost.
Ethics aside, Seattle doesn’t beat San Francisco by scoring 31 points to San Francisco’s 38; yet that’s the way we play the political game.
The filibuster is cheating, and it poses a dire threat to the future of our democracy.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He has enjoyed a life-long interest in history, law. politics and religion. He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.