My nephew, Joe Day, of Layton, Utah, served two tours of duty as a sergeant in Afghanistan where he received the Bronze Star.
He also received post-traumatic stress disorder.
Joe finished his final tour in September, 2007. He is still being treated for PTSD with prescription drugs and counseling.
His son, Drew, of Ogden, Utah, also served two tours in the Middle East, one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.
Importantly, my nephew, Marine Cpl Phillip Vinnedge, was killed on his 16th day of service as a Marine in Afghanistan. A monument to him sits at the base of our flag pole here in Pullman.
Finally — I hope I’m not forgetting anyone — my grandson-in-law, Alex Smith, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, served in Dubai, in support of the Afghanistan “war.”
That is war with a small “w.” Only Congress can declare War with a capital “W”; i.e., official war. It hasn’t done so since WWII. Indeed, it has declared War only 11 times in history, beginning with the War of 1812 and ending with six declarations during WWII.
Some 101,950 American military men and women have died in our four undeclared wars (Korea, Vietnam, Gulf and Iraq/Afghanistan).
Knowing that Afghanistan is troubling for Joe, I have been reluctant to discuss it for fear it could be a downer for him. But with withdrawal, I chanced it and am glad that I did.
Joe talked openly and gave permission for me to quote him. That wasn’t my intention when I called, but as we talked, it seemed important to share.
Dealing with our troop withdrawal has been “a struggle, heartbreaking” for Joe. But, he said, “I have no issue” with ending our presence in Afghanistan.
“We did our job there,” and it is sad to see the Taliban have unrestricted ability to terrorize, rape and murder.
Joe said one of his interpreters who had come to the United States, recently returned from going back to Afghanistan to help his family get out and reported seeing Taliban going door-to-door, pulling people out of their homes.
The Taliban will continue its reign of terror, rape and murder.
I agree with Joe’s assertion that criticism of withdrawal isn’t based on the experience itself. It is based on politics of the 2020 Congressional election.
Joe’s problem lies in the withdrawal itself. “We exited the wrong way. We could have done it a lot better.”
It appears there was a lot of naiveté in the political decision.
However, television news is promulgating ignorance and naiveté among American citizens about the withdrawal.
Criticism of the withdrawal began long before the deadline.
Nearly 170,000, mostly Afghans — including nearly 6,000 U.S. citizens and about 700 U.S. soldiers — were evacuated. Depending on who you listen to, fewer than 250 Americans remained in Afghanistan after the deadline.
Hyperventilating critics (Joe is not among them) call this a shameful disaster. While I join with my nephew in wishing our exit had been more orderly, let’s not forget that President Joe Biden gave Americans several months’ notice to get out of Afghanistan. How long to hold out was their choice.
What was the president supposed to do? Send troops in and extract them against their wishes? Those who waited as the exit clock wound down have no legitimate complaint that they couldn’t leave in the final days and hours with the Taliban in full control of the country.
Those who are shamefully accusing Biden of breaking his promise to “not leave anyone behind,” are cherry picking the President’s statements. He also has emphasized, several times, “For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline,” Biden said. “We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out.”
As for the war’s end, Sgt. Joe Day, retired, summed it up nicely. “No one should have to go through what we (soldiers) have gone through in Afghanistan.”
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He served six years in the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.