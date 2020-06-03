Whether by direct or indirect experience, most people are probably familiar with what it means to be a college student, but I suspect far fewer are aware of the broader interactions that happen daily between faculty and administrators. In academic parlance, this is called “shared governance” (Bahls, 2014).
Most U.S. universities operate with a triad of governance. At Washington State University and at the University of Idaho, this includes a “board of regents,” the president (and associated administrators), and the faculty, which is represented by an elected faculty senate. The later typically includes an executive committee composed of the chairs of the many committees that are needed for the academic side of the house to function well.
Each component of this triad has different responsibilities as commonly cited from the American Association of University Professors (1966). Responsibilities for the board of regents includes overseeing management of university endowments, managing overall operating expenses and capital needs, and ensuring that university activities are consistent with the institution’s mission. The president is responsible for institutional planning, maintaining and developing instructional resources, managing non-academic activities, and serving as the chief spokesperson for the institution. Faculty focus on course and degree requirements, faculty status, hiring and tenure decisions, and selection and organization of faculty representation.
While these are generally distinctive activities, each arm cannot function effectively without engaging the other two. Ideally, such shared governance results in a system of “aligned priorities.” That only comes about with open, informed and fair discussion about academic programs, tenure and promotion policies, budgeting, institutional direction, student learning
outcomes, student life, affordability and financial sustainability. A culture of transparency is requisite to jointly consider difficult issues and to develop strategic plans and a system of accountability. In times of crisis, such as the era of COVID-19, institutions that practice governance through aligned priorities will have a united front that can sustain the institution at the worst of times while providing a solid foundation for recovery.
When governance is aligned between the triad, this works because multiple constituencies provide in-depth analyses, probe assumed facts, and more fully vet the consequences of different courses of action. The goal of this process is not consensus, but instead it is intended to find the best possible way forward for a given problem. Governance by aligned priorities
leads to a sense of shared urgency and commitment to strategic planning and implementation of such plans across the institution. An added bonus is that the board, the president and the faculty are all on the same page and can explain difficult decisions instead of shaking their heads and blaming someone else when questions arise.
While aligned priorities is the ideal form of governance, other less satisfying models are commonly found in academia. An example of a less effective model is where shared governance is viewed as a “consultation exercise.” With this model, the administration sees shared governance as a box-checking nuisance that is no more than a *pro forma* consultation that may be largely dismissed as time consuming and bothersome at best, or uninformed and naïve at worst. This model expends little effort to build trust and common understanding that is needed for sustainable and shared priorities.
Another model is one where the triad functions via “rules of engagement” that, by definition, create boundaries. Such boundaries prevent cross-fertilization and squelch entrepreneurial efforts to grow the institution. Each arm of the triage retreats to well-worn and territorial paths where encroachment by others is unwelcomed and shared vision and commitment are squelched.
An opposite extreme, but likely pretty rare for legal reasons, is where shared governance is viewed as “equal rights to governance.” This model misses the mark because decisions are made by consensus that can prevent an institution from being nimble and taking risks that can be so important to long-term sustainability.
These latter models promote fragmentation and disengagement, particularly amongst the faculty that are the heart and soul of academic institutions. In the era of COVID-19, academic institutions may face the greatest crisis ever witnessed since their inception. The best defense is a good offense, and from a governance perspective, that means governing by aligned priorities.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.