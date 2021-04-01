Here it is, April Fool’s Day, and our topic is the accelerating intellectual bankruptcy of conservative ideology.
Let’s begin in Moscow, where three people are suing the city following a tone-deaf stunt last September outside City Hall. The trio was arrested during a shoulder-to-shoulder singalong — maskless, of course — organized by Christ Church. (One can almost picture Pastor Doug Wilson smiling down from above, like a publicity hungry Cheshire Cat.)
Never mind the nation, let alone the world, was in the grip of a worsening pandemic. Never mind that Moscow was under an emergency order requiring people to wear masks in public. And never mind the flagrant disregard for civility, safety and common sense.
Standing outside City Hall, packed like sardines with scores of others, they just had to exercise their right to religious expression. Right then and there. Couldn’t hold God’s love inside any longer.
Some people saw it as an act of patriotism! Standing up against tyranny!
Nope. It was an attention-seeking stunt.
The city of Moscow had plenty of other, bigger problems to deal with, but these warbling songbirds just had to make themselves the center of attention. Eager to be offended, their arrests were icing on the cake.
Though the charges were dismissed, they are now suing the city and several city officials in federal court. Not only is their lawsuit a waste of public resources, their super-spreader songfest was a slap in the face to the majority of Moscow residents trying to contain a deadly virus.
There was a time when conservatives worked to protect the common weal, but it’s not about “we” anymore. These days, the prevailing ethos is “get a load of me!”
Attention grabbing stunts may get you on the news, but they don’t solve anybody’s problems.
Speaking of dumb stunts, a new strategy is emerging for mendacious conservatives in the media to duck legal accountability. Boil it down, and the argument is this: “No reasonable person would believe what I just said.”
Alex Jones, the feverish radio host of “Infowars,” used it in his divorce case. As his lawyer put it in a pre-trial hearing, Jones is just a “performance artist” who insists, vehemently, that Hillary Clinton belongs to a pedophile sex ring and the Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre was staged.
That’s right, your Honor. Mr. Jones — a radio personality with millions of listeners — is simply playing a character, so let’s not hold him to any standards resembling the truth.
From Alex Jones, we move to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who insisted that a former Playboy centerfold extorted money from a virtuous presidential candidate named Donald Trump. Carlson said the facts were undisputed, and his demeanor was stern and serious. The woman, Karen McDougal, sued him for slander.
The judge, a Trump appointee, allowed Carlson to skate free because the top-rated host of Fox News was not stating actual facts on his show.
Let that sink in for a moment. The host of the top-rated program in cable television history can spew imitation “facts” with spittle-flecked indignation — possibly inspiring others to commit acts of vigilante justice — and then sidestep responsibility because, well, he wasn’t serious. Put another way, he wasn’t being honest.
Comes now former Trump attorney Sidney Powell with the same “don’t-take-me-seriously” defense. After Trump’s election loss in November, Powell took to the airwaves with a relentless jihad against Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures voting machines. The president’s attorney claimed, quite seriously, that Dominion fixed the election to ensure her client’s defeat.
“It is one huge, huge criminal conspiracy,” she said Nov. 14 on Fox News. “They run a computer algorithm on it as needed to either flip votes, take votes out, or alter the votes to make a candidate win,” she added on Nov. 15.
Weary of her assault on its integrity, Dominion slapped Powell with a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.
Her defense?
“No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” Powell’s attorney wrote in court filings, with no apparent irony.
Yo, ethically challenged conservatives! Even kindergartners know that lying has consequences. Stop the charade about “reasonable people,” stop pretending that you’re just kidding, and start using actual facts.
