Just last week, a friend sold her home for $50,000 over the home’s listing price, and right on cue, I found myself chiming in with all the right responses: “Wow, what timing!” “All that hard work remodeling the place really paid off.” “I’m very happy for you.” I added, “By the way, you’re taking me to dinner.”
Swept-up in the market’s hysteria, I could have glibly played it down and pretended that the money wasn’t nearly as important as the symbolism: after all, she was now an empty-nester with plans to lead a more minimalist lifestyle, reduce her carbon footprint. Oh, and I do look forward to that conversation — over dinner.
Actually, I find it amusing how persistent we are in coming up with justifications for pillaging the planet, yet reducing our “carbon footprint.” Less amusing are my own personal justifications. I pat myself on the back for building a strawbale home, selling it, and then plowing the proceeds into another “earth saving” construction project — this one using integrated concrete forms, or ICF.
(There is litany of green-washing that accompanies these alternative building forms, most of it tenuous: forests aren’t cut down; energy to heat and cool are greatly reduced, and so on. Never mind that the making of cement contributes a whopping 8 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. The carbon burned to make the polystyrene and rebar was also overlooked in the ICF product literature).
For the time being though, let us be amused. Ninety percent of homes in this country are framed with dimensional lumber, which, if you listen to Devin Stockfish, the CEO of Weyerhaeuser, is a good thing. Why? Because private landowners like Weyerhaeuser are growing — or otherwise claiming to grow — 15 percent more trees than are being cut down. Because they are in it for the long-term: “We generally harvest about 2 percent of our land base every year. It makes sure that we can harvest at this level for hundreds and hundreds of years.”
Through a narrow lens, that statement seems true based on the market price for timber — the price that mills are paying for raw logs, which has actually gone down in many parts of the country. The price of milled lumber that builders pay is another story.
Not to pick on Weyerhaeuser in particular, but directly facing the scale of hubris of a single entity that owns 11 million acres of forest in the U. S. and another 14 million acres in Canada, is coming face-to-face with the pretense that our culture is guided by a benevolence and connection to nature. Since the time of the first European settlements, 90 percent of forests have been cut down and innumerable species lost. Lewis and Clark would talk of squirrels bounding from branch to branch, not having to touch the ground from Vermont to Texas (then the Spanish Territory).
In fact, the disconnection with nature is of such a scale and so obscured that Mr. Stockfish can brandish — during quarterly earnings calls — the vast tracts of forest that Weyerhaeuser is selling to JP Morgan as “forest carbon offsets.” Those whose lifestyles require fracking to get around, like Bill Gates and Al Gore, purchase these offsets on the market and presumably sleep better at night.
In theory, these carbon credits are discreet mechanisms that incentivize the market to protect the environment. In practice, this is yet another rabbit pulled from Wall Street’s hat, to turn a buck out of thin air. Carbon offsets are assets with the scent of collateralized debt obligations — lest we forget the billions that went up in smoke during the financial crash of 2008?
Since the beginning of human civilization, 46 percent of the planet’s trees have gone up in smoke as well. We’ve evolved well beyond iron axes though — we’ve figured out a way to monetize that smoke. When one of our carbon offset leaders, Elon Musk, announced a $100 million toward a prize for the best carbon capture technology, one astute observer replied, “Congratulations to whoever invents forests.”
Why let a little pretense dour our spirits? I’m going to do my part to help the economy, go out to dinner with my friend, order something vegetarian and then gush about a hot real estate market.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: https://www.usrenewnews.org/