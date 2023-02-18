I needed to get a couple things washed yesterday but I also have the responsibility of going to work. My boss seems to find consistent and on-time arrivals each scheduled workday an important trait in his employees. Therefore, washing those items before I went to work wasn’t possible.
I thought to myself how great it would be to remotely start my washing machine on my way back from work. I would have arrived to newly washed clothing. Instead, I had to wash and dry them after getting home from work.
I am sure some people think that it is pointless to have such frivolous features. But consider the fact I wasn’t able to get home until after 10 at night. It was near midnight when the washing and drying was done. That ensured a short night of sleep. With a smart washer I could have an extra hour of sleep.
When I have the machines going, unless I am near them, I cannot hear when they are done with their cycle. Having a smart washer or dryer would allow the machine to send a message to me via my phone that the load is done. In addition, there are diagnostics to help make sure the appliance runs smoothly.
Having the notification on my phone means I wouldn’t forget about it because I got involved in another project. I would be more efficient with moving loads from the washer to the dryer to folding. This is just one example how a smart appliance, which seems pointless, can help make me more efficient and allow me more sleep!
This and other smart devices can help make your home experience better. I recently got a new refrigerator. It had smart features. I can pull up the application on the phone and check the temperature. I can be alerted if the door is left open. These features can help me from losing very valuable food. It can also monitor energy use, tell me when food is about to expire, and many other things.
Smart home appliances can dovetail with home automation to allow greater control. Two years ago I wrote about home automation and how it provides self-reliance. I love home automation.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t give my parents a bunch of devices and have them hook them up. Until it’s as easy to connect a device as it is to screw in a light bulb, I am afraid that home automation is only going to be for certain types of people.
The refrigerator uses an application made by LG. If I were to have a smart washer and dryer, unless I got the same brand as my refrigerator, I would need to use a different app on my phone. Imagine that for several other smart appliances and devices. Pretty soon I am spending a bunch of time going from app to app to manage my appliances and devices and none of them would talk to each other.
Now add in smart bulbs that have their own app. Smart plugs that have their own app. Smart light switches that have their own app.
On top of that, the way in which the devices communicate is important to consider. There are three major ways that smart devices might communicate. All have pros and cons. One con of all of them is that each method of communication does not allow it to communicate with other devices that use different communication methods.
There are some home automation hubs that allow users to integrate many different smart home devices under one umbrella which means you don’t need to use as many apps, but this is still, at times, clunky. While I am willing and able to put up with the various headaches of the pitfalls of home automation, I don’t think it’s ready for the mainstream.
Hold on a minute, I need to go check the washer.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.