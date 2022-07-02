It’s been three weeks since the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision that suspended the privacy right for abortion given through the famous, or infamous, Roe v. Wade decision almost 50 years ago. I cannot tell you that I knew this would happen. But it might do everyone a bit of good to understand what is occurring in the deeper fabric of our society.
To start, abortion at any phase of a pregnancy is far from banned. It’s a bit early to know exactly the reduction in the number of abortions — whether you view first trimester abortion (what Roe actually addressed) as killing an infant, or providing a medical procedure that women have a constitutional right to. But the believable numbers I’ve seen predict a reduction of around 13% of all abortions.
Nothing I can say in this column will change anyone’s mind on their position on this issue. In fact, by declaring my own position, which hasn’t changed (you can go back and dig through my likely close to 500 columns I’ve written for the paper if you want) will just cause you to ignore the rest of what I have to say.
What Dobbs did (Dobbs is what this decision will be referred to now for the foreseeable future) is send this issue back to state legislatures to be decided. Most states have already, like Colorado, placed an act ensuring the same protections, and more, than Roe. Other states, like Mississippi and Texas, are in various stages of banning all abortions. The decision is being hailed on the left as affecting ALL women. But this is patently ridiculous. Sexy Vampire Grandma Nancy Pelosi cannot get pregnant — or rather, if she could, then her status as one of the Undead would certainly be confirmed.
And women, and girls, of means will also not be affected — though they may be a little inconvenienced. No one can really say, with a straight face, that women that border a state with abortion rights, will suffer much. Idaho co-eds in Moscow will drive to the Planned Parenthood in Pullman.
And this is also true. Abortion, regardless of position, is hardly a matter of popping a pill and blithely continuing on one’s way for any woman.
Those affected, as is always in these various culture wars, are the poor and powerless. Young women and girls in red states will be the ones that have difficult obstacles placed in their way. Not the staff of Amazon, or any one of myriad companies proclaiming travel funding for abortion access.
And without giving away my somewhat obvious position, that is what disturbs me the most. As a culture, we’ve basically decided that it’s open season on the young to make our points of questionable morality. Whether it’s masking young people at college, and sending them home for two years to stare at a screen in order to not “kill grandma,” or creating one more opportunity for trauma due to an unplanned pregnancy, this burden will fall disproportionately on those least equipped to deal with it. On either side, you don’t hear any of this. It’s either “all women” or “all fetuses.” Hardly.
For what it’s worth, I have sympathies with the moral arguments made on both sides. What that means is I view everyone involved not as evil members of the ruling class of Gilead nor satanically inspired murderers of the next generation, but as moral actors attempting to speak some version of their truth. The numbers of abortions in this country (I’ve read 1 in 5 women in their lifetime!) are phenomenally high. And that indicates large-scale system failure in what is supposed to be one of the most advanced societies in the world.
But once again, we’re going to take out this societal failure on the ones that can least afford the trauma. And if you think that’s not going to have downstream consequences, you haven’t been paying attention.
And, like it or not, that truth will likely be far more local than before. Time will tell if that’s a good thing or not. But one thing I know is also true — viewing the opposing side as followers of a fallen archangel is not going to get us to either a good solution, nor a peaceful society.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.