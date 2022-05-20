Ruth and I will have been married for 60 years come Tuesday. During a recent doctor’s appointment, Dr. Stephanie Fosback congratulated us and asked the proverbial question: “What’s the key to your successful marriage,” or words to that effect.
“Be nice to each other,” I instantly blurted. Ruth quickly agreed.
Sixty years of being nice to each other has made for a happy marriage.
Readers may be shocked by this claim, but we’ve never had an argument, and certainly not a fight.
Definitions are needed here. Yes, we’ve had disagreements. Still do. But they never escalate to arguments, by the first dictionary definition: “an exchange of diverging or opposite views, typically a heated or angry one.”
We have never had a disagreement that veered off subject. Disagreements aren’t worth harsh words. Rarely do disagreements require immediate resolution.
When Ruth and I don’t agree, we usually just let it marinate.
More often, one of us decides to “be nice” and go along.
As a consequence, we both frequently do things for the other that we don’t necessarily want to do. It’s not a matter of “giving in;” rather, it’s one of realizing that it isn’t worth an argument.
A friend, the late Randy Day, a Washington State University family scientist, introduced me to the concept of power dynamics in marriage.
I don’t know that Randy would have agreed, but it seems obvious that seeking to exercise power — trying to control — is the tap root of arguments and fights.
Spouses supporting each other is an essential part of being nice.
A painting of a pair of harnessed work horses graces a wall in the entryway of our home. Ruth and I consider ourselves “hitched” for work together.
Horse teams and married couples have to pull together. Marriages are neither happy nor successful when teammates pull in different directions, or refuse to pull their share of the load.
Gordon B. Hinckley, president of the LDS Church from 1995-2008, and Marjorie Pay were married for 67 years. They often spoke of successful marriages.
“Early on I realized it would be better if we worked harder at getting accustomed to one another than constantly trying to change each other. … There must be a little give and take, and a great deal of flexibility.” Hinckley said. “I’ve tried to recognize individuality, her personality, her desires, her background, her ambitions. Let her fly. Yes, let her fly! Let her develop her own talents. Let her do things her way. Get out of her way, and marvel at what she does.”
The same needs to be said by wives. Let him fly. Yes, let him fly!
That’s what Ruth and I call being nice. We not only support each other, we encourage each other and take pride in each other’s accomplishments.
Day is a retired Washington State facultymember and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.