Hot enough for you? That cliché predates climate change by a lot. Hot summer days are expected, but these days are different. Heat records shatter daily throughout the northern hemisphere. We on the Palouse have been lucky this summer — so far.

Climate change denialists downplay or ignore facts, but evidence has been accumulating since the mid-19th century. Last week, Google Doodle celebrated the 204th birthday of Eunice Foote, the woman who, in 1856, first demonstrated warming effects of carbon on the atmosphere. One reason you might never have heard of her, reports Smithsonian Magazine, is that this suffragette-scientist was initially ignored because of sexism.

She didn’t even get to present her own findings at the eighth annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Albany, NY. There, “scientists from around the United States” shared “groundbreaking new discoveries,” discussing advancements in their fields and exploring new areas of investigation. There, for the first time, they learned that carbon could warm the atmosphere. There Foote “identified the greenhouse effect, now a seminal concept in climate science,” Smithsonian reported.

