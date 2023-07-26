Hot enough for you? That cliché predates climate change by a lot. Hot summer days are expected, but these days are different. Heat records shatter daily throughout the northern hemisphere. We on the Palouse have been lucky this summer — so far.
Climate change denialists downplay or ignore facts, but evidence has been accumulating since the mid-19th century. Last week, Google Doodle celebrated the 204th birthday of Eunice Foote, the woman who, in 1856, first demonstrated warming effects of carbon on the atmosphere. One reason you might never have heard of her, reports Smithsonian Magazine, is that this suffragette-scientist was initially ignored because of sexism.
She didn’t even get to present her own findings at the eighth annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Albany, NY. There, “scientists from around the United States” shared “groundbreaking new discoveries,” discussing advancements in their fields and exploring new areas of investigation. There, for the first time, they learned that carbon could warm the atmosphere. There Foote “identified the greenhouse effect, now a seminal concept in climate science,” Smithsonian reported.
Foote’s paper, “Circumstances affecting the heat of the sun’s rays,” anticipated “the revolution in climate science.” It describes “how she had experimentally demonstrated the effects of the sun on certain gases.” It further describes “interactions of the sun’s rays on different gases through a series of experiments.” She then theorizes “how those gases would interact with Earth’s atmosphere.”
Sadly, the male-dominated culture didn’t permit Foote to present her own paper. It was read instead by a man from the Smithsonian Institution. (Her husband, however, read his own paper, also on gases.) The following month, Scientific American reported Foote’s accomplishments in a column titled “Scientific Ladies.” It praised her for “supporting her opinions” with “practical experiments,” noting, “this we are happy to say has been done by a lady.”
Beyond this, Foote’s discovery was largely ignored. Her paper was left out of the AAAS Proceedings, the official record of papers presented at annual meetings. The only complete copy of Foote’s paper appears in The American Journal of Science and Arts. But somebody was paying attention. Three years later, Irish physicist John Tyndall published similar results “demonstrating the greenhouse effects of certain gases.” He speculated that ice once covering Northern Europe melted due to atmospheric changes and that “carbon dioxide emissions could have profound effects on global climate.”
Until this century, Tyndall’s work was considered “the foundation of modern climate science.” Then, in 2011, an article about Foote, apparently the first in a century and a half, appeared in Oil-Industry History: “Eunice Foote’s Pioneering Research On CO2 and Climate Warming.”
But it wasn’t until 1988 that the general public began to learn of the threat fossil fuels pose to our changing climate. That year, climate scientist James Hansen, testifying before Congress, warned that human-caused climate disruption had arrived. That same year, the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Meteorological Organization established the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
This global environmental think-tank has been excoriated by fossil fuel interests since its inception, despite the fact that eleven years earlier (1977), Exxon scientists warned executives “that carbon dioxide was increasing in the atmosphere and that the burning of fossil fuels was to blame.” Big Oil immediately began sowing FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) throughout public forums about IPCC findings. Then, in 2021, some of the world’s top oil and gas executives testified before Congress “that their firms had never misled the public about the science or severity of climate change.” As the headline noted, “It never happened.”
In January, 2023, Science published “Assessing ExxonMobil’s global warming projections,” an evaluation of the company’s modeling techniques and research. Authors reported “in private and academic circles since the late 1970s and early 1980s, ExxonMobil predicted global warming correctly and skillfully,” despite claiming publicly that causative links were “too uncertain.” ExxonMobil’s internal models “projected warming trajectories consistent with those forecast” by independent researchers. What they understood about climate models thus contradicted what they led the public to believe.
I’m hoping our local climate change denialists will read this and check out Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Perhaps Eunice Foote’s ghost will greet them with, “Hot enough for you?”