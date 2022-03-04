Starbucks is again knocking on the door, this time looking to set up shop in downtown Pullman where they’ve always belonged but for various practical and economic reasons have gone elsewhere. Which is strange given the company’s original promise to socialize and urbanize Americans.
It was not for nothing that the original owners of the company opened their first store in Pike Place Market, in Seattle in 1971. Namely to celebrate the human community and reverse years of racial, gender, economic and urban injustices brought on by suburban flight.
Today Pike Place is well loved but back in the ’60s it almost went away, victim to a sentiment that the city center had died and it was better to replace it with a clean slate, than preserve vernacular structures. Now that the demographics had shifted in favor of the suburbs, the belief went, it was best to remove buildings that had catered to social and civic gatherings.
Had it not been for a group of activists and one maverick architectural professor from the University of Washington, Pike Place may have well become a parking lot. But it remained and became a testament to the collective power over those championed by singular commercial pursuits.
Which is where “Starbucks,” the name, becomes significant. It belongs to Melville’s Classic Moby Dick and specifically the first mate, Starbuck, who helps Ahab navigate the turbulent seas. He is a Quaker whose first fidelity is less to wealth and fame and more to family, friends and children. If there is a character in all of literature who speaks to the triumph of the many over the one, he is it.
To have a cup of coffee then in his name was and, by all measures, remains at once a symbol and reality of human gathering. You may not need it to feed an addiction, for that is the role of the first cup of the day, but you do to renew connection with community. Howard Schultz, the owner of the company said it best when he said, “It’s not about the coffee” but the people who make up a place.
When Howard Shultz bought the company in the 1980s, he did not change the name, only the color of the apron his employees wore, from brown to green, making it clear his continued loyalty and belief in the original Quaker’s message. Even when the company went to the suburbs, it was less to cater to the comfort of the suburban resident and more to educate that person about the virtues of urban culture-walking, talking and developing shared values. Besides a table and a chair, he gave him and her a place to sit outside, even if the only thing to look at was the parking lot.
What is offensive about the Pullman proposal is that it abandons all of that in favor of slavish access to a lucrative “market.” Starbucks “likes” the “Pullman market,” says the developer hired by the company to advance its cause in the city. Great, but does it also “like” its downtown, and the fact that there is an effort underway to restore to it an element of beauty, walkability and community?
Look at the site plan the developer showed to the city council and what you get is a strong sense that the answer is “no.” (see accompanying image) Little more than a drawing showing the outline of a box with two lanes of cars circumambulating the box, it is a cold affront to all that Pullman has been trying to accomplish for years. Sure, the drawing was less about design and more about the purchase or lease of a sliver of land, but still; you don’t approach a city at pains trying to restore walkability with an image of a building swarmed by cars.
It is truly difficult to reconcile Starbucks’s message with that it presented to Pullman. The two hail from two different planets. We should prefer the former over the latter, and continue to remind those at the helm of the mate’s keen words to Ahab: “I am game for the jaws of Death … Captain Ahab, … but I came here to hunt whales, not my commander’s vengeance.”
And thus we must urge Starbucks to do the same, to come here to help Pullman hunt its elusive mission for an active downtown, and not merely its own narrow pursuit of the almighty dollar.
Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.