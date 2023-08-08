Years before climate change was on the radar of most scientists, a group of MIT scholars modeled interactions among global population, food production, industrialization, pollution, and natural resource consumption. Their 1972 findings, published as “The Limits to Growth,” or LTG, sparked outrage among economists, industrial giants, politicians and other proponents of exploitative capitalism. Its conclusions were excoriated.

That “World 3” model questioned our zero-sum global economic systems and their inevitable environmental and social consequences. The underlying modeling methodology was/is transparent. As a grad student of ecosystem modeling that year, I was shocked. Their findings confirmed much of my own ecosystem understanding, except the entire Earth was the ecosystem being degraded.

Five years later, Exxon’s scientists warned executives “that carbon dioxide was increasing in the atmosphere and that the burning of fossil fuels was to blame.” Until recently, those internal conclusions were hidden, as Big Oil denied what their scientists were finding.

