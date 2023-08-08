Years before climate change was on the radar of most scientists, a group of MIT scholars modeled interactions among global population, food production, industrialization, pollution, and natural resource consumption. Their 1972 findings, published as “The Limits to Growth,” or LTG, sparked outrage among economists, industrial giants, politicians and other proponents of exploitative capitalism. Its conclusions were excoriated.
That “World 3” model questioned our zero-sum global economic systems and their inevitable environmental and social consequences. The underlying modeling methodology was/is transparent. As a grad student of ecosystem modeling that year, I was shocked. Their findings confirmed much of my own ecosystem understanding, except the entire Earth was the ecosystem being degraded.
Five years later, Exxon’s scientists warned executives “that carbon dioxide was increasing in the atmosphere and that the burning of fossil fuels was to blame.” Until recently, those internal conclusions were hidden, as Big Oil denied what their scientists were finding.
Meanwhile, accumulating evidence allowed LTG modelers to update and publish their findings in “Beyond the Limits” (1992), “Limits to Growth, 30-Year Update” (2004), and “2052, A Global Forecast for the Next Forty Years” (2012).
Gradually the world stretched, yawned and began to waken. In 1988, the United Nations created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to amass and analyze global data and to update scientific findings for international decision makers. Yet, even in this newspaper, climate-change denialists continue to undermine IPCC’s peer-reviewed results.
Mathematical models are always suspect. They approximate reality. The July-August issue of American Scientist features articles exploring the question, “How real are models?” It concludes: “Simulation can address our biggest questions — if we are honest about their power and their limitations.” Therein lies the problem: modeling honestly. It’s easy to “tweak” information to create desired outcomes. Are all modelers honest? Experience tells me most modelers are; some are not. But peers eventually out them.
Modeling produces an array of possible outcomes, each associated with a likelihood of occurring, a series of “best guesses” and their probabilities. Decision makers interpret findings and decide on appropriate action based on their own priorities.
Peer review exposes scientific errors as well as dishonesty. Global peers scrutinize IPCC models to assure accuracy as well as honesty. Rigorous supporting documents explain how the science was conducted, along with likelihoods of risks. Results are integrated into summaries and recommendations for decision makers. Global modeling offers a range of best guesses, many of which have proven true over the past half-century.
To mark the 50th anniversary of LTG’s publication, The Club of Rome published “Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity” (2022). In it are “five system-shifting steps” to “upend poverty and inequality and transform our food and energy systems by 2050.” These are:
n Universal basic income — Provide minimum income security for all.
n Universal health care — Ensure everyone has access to health care and prevention.
n Universal education — Allow anyone who wishes to improve skills and productivity, develop his or her full potential, and contribute actively to society.
n Regenerative agriculture — Restore soil health, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration while producing nutritious food globally.
n 100% clean and abundant renewable energy — Lower greenhouse gases as we power our economic systems.
Authors argue that these ambitious goals are necessary to create a sustainable, equitable future for Earth and the life it supports. Humankind needs to act now to implement these goals. The authors suggest a four-step process:
n Vision — Create a shared vision based on sufficiency, equity, and sustainability, one that inspires broad support.
n Policy — Develop broad-based policies, ambitious, yet realistic, among diverse stakeholders, policies that allow us to achieve our vision.
n Action — Generate a concerted effort, with consensus among governments, businesses, and citizens to implement policies.
n Learning — Monitor activities carefully. Be prepared to adapt and modify plans, as needed.
The earth-systems that support humanity are in crisis. We have the scientific means to avert continuing degradation. Yet we continue fighting among ourselves, from Pullman’s mayoral elections, through a fracturing national partisanship, to the United Nations Security Council, where individual nations hold the rest of the world hostage and avert any possibility of unified implementation of these visionary goals and steps.
The fact that influencers are thinking this way Is hopeful. Yet why should I care? I’m 87.