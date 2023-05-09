There is a taste of sweet surrender to the arc of life, particularly when you realize your peak is behind you and the pull of gravity is in the front. For me, the sweetness of being 62 and laughing at the thick wading pools of candle wax on the birthday cake; I savor the bragging rights to fewer white hairs at the round table of crotchety over-the-hill men I meet with each week. We meet to babble our disapproval about the current state of affairs, and occasionally reflect upon the arc of life we lost our grip on years ago.
I enjoy the swapping of stories, exaggerating like hell, in the knowledge that it all gets tossed into the pot of collective myth-making. In each reflection a kernel of truth, an identity. An opportunity, however fleeting, to reclaim a sense of individual power.
That reclamation process, as it relates to identity and power, seems more relevant than ever. I scan the younger landscape for teens, young adults, those on the first few steps of their career ladder, and wonder what book of stories they are writing for themselves. What wholehearted collective myth will help guide them?
My fear is that they’ve been snapped-out of their dreams to “reality,” or even worse, there are no dreams to begin with. No sense of significance; no real identity aside from the latest bizarre image they spend time defending on Snapchat. To think that the banality of all this was not preordained. That a multitude of thought leaders made conscious choices to steer society along this path — to make life better. Boggles the mind, don’t it?
As one sage white-haired member at our roundtable clarified for me, “we weren’t always wage slaves prone to mindless consumption; took lots of sweat to mold us into that.” I stepped up on cue to brandish my (false) humility, “with some embarrassment, I must disclose I am an Amazon Prime member, and I’ve kissed enough ass in my career to qualify as a card-carrying wage slave!” But, as usual, I had missed the point.
Prior to this age of rudderless sailing, of disconnection and alienation, there was a proud history in which a person’s gifts and talents were of consequence to the community. Before some insatiable slob in a suit and tie on the 50th floor forgot that he too comes from stardust and mistook humans for numbers on a spreadsheet. Way before we exchanged chattel slavery for wage slavery (and even that exchange has yet to be fully realized). Way before we were fretting over the proper lawn seed to add curb appeal to our three bedroom, two bath, suburban ranch.
Imagine a society in which you are not only made to feel important, but essential. An age where your place isn’t evaluated by your last tweet or your ponderous high-powered memo. An age of pioneers, craftsmen (and yes, craftswomen), artisans, and independent thinking iconoclasts. Abe Lincoln talked about “the shame of dependency.” He stumped in 1859 praising those who “work for themselves, asking no favors of capital or slaves.”
It wasn’t long after that, that families and public schools received that high-powered memo from the newly gilded industrial masters: think and produce for yourselves at your own peril. We’ve got this new-fangled financial contraption you’re going to love — it’s called a mortgage. See you at 8 a.m. Monday morning, and have your harness ready.
The renegade and the bootstrapper have all but disappeared, and along with them a sense of place and power. In exchange, we receive a particle board plaque and our name in the company newsletter: “Hortense Baumgartner, 25 proud years of service!” Who’d have thought we would reach a point where millions would envy those lashed to a heavy harness?
Then again, if not for society’s cracks and fissures, what else would a bunch of cranky, over-the-hill geezers talk about each week?
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.