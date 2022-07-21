Here’s a trend that may not bode well for the future of our country: According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 40% of 16- to 19-year-olds have summer jobs — down from75 percent of teens a generation ago.

As it goes, according to the NerdWallet website, teen summer employment has been declining for decades. Why?

One reason is that jobs typically tailored for teens are either shrinking or being taken by older folks. Another is that more teens are attending summer school, participating in extracurricular activities and volunteering.

