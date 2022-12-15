The infancy gospel of James, though not part of the canonical Bible, was popular among Christians for centuries. The book tells the story of Mary from her miraculous conception to the birth of Jesus. Some details differ from the accounts in Luke and Matthew.

Mary’s mother, Anne, is barren, so her father, Joachim, spends 40 days in the wilderness praying for a child. During that time Anne finds herself, just as an angel promised, pregnant with Mary.

At the age of 3, Mary is sent to the temple where she is given the job of weaving a temple curtain. One day she “dances with her feet and the house of Israel loves her.” From the ninth to the 16th centuries, dance was part of Christian worship, but thereafter it was banned as erotic and undignified.

Tags

Recommended for you