Last Sunday was World Soil Day. How did you celebrate it? I know, it snuck up on me too. Truth is we live it every day, unacknowledged. There is no shortage of more pressing matters on our plates.
Perhaps that’s the point though; our dinner plates would remain nearly empty without that dark, rich, life-vivifying strip of earth that nature fashions at the rate of one centimeter every 300 years. So, wedged between Amazon Prime ordering and my latest round of Snapchat selfies, I ventured to the backyard, laid down my bare hand and pinched off some topsoil.
There in my hand were more microbes than there are people on the earth. Almost enough to pull the mind from the slippery ditch of divisive politics. I usually take soil for granted.
Unfortunately, I’m not alone in that respect. Along with the thousands of our co-inhabitant species that are being bulldozed off the cliff to extinction, topsoil too is soon to be no more. “We are losing thirty soccer fields of soil every minute, mostly due to intensive farming,” according to Volkert Engelsman of the International Federation of Organic Agriculture. The United Nations reports that the world’s topsoil could be but a memory in 60 years’ time. As the hourglass is running out of sand, so too our soils are turning into it.
As with so many of our self-made ecological disasters, the threat of this one has been brewing for more than a century — back when we figured out a new way to exploit our love affair with carbon to increase agricultural yields. Our amber waves of grain owe their abundance to a couple of clever German chemists who, in 1909, discovered a process of synthesizing ammonia from carbon — in the form of natural gas.
Alongside the massive silos of corn, soy, and wheat, came the massive and decidedly ravenous human population explosion. Between 1900 and 2000, the number of fellow Earth travelers rose from 1.6 billion to 6 billion.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. We return to the plot: humus, so essential and connected to life that one farmer quipped, “the answer is soil, what’s the question?” One question is: where is food coming from to feed the starving masses when it becomes economically unfeasible to siphon off more carbon? And we could ask a related question and evoke the same response: how to sequester all the excess carbon in the atmosphere?
The answer is a return to healthy soil.
And it is science’s keen understanding of soils combined with native practices that can regenerate otherwise dead dirt. That transition is not happening in any consequential way. We need only turn to COP26, another exercise in collective atrophy or more appropriately a re-enactment of the Pardoner’s tale from the Canterbury Tales: pay up and be forgiven for your global warming sins.
A return to the natural fertility of the soil was on the COP26 agenda. France’s Philippe Mauguin, CEO of INRAE, made a well-researched, if not impassioned speech, yet the action that resulted amounted to polite applause. All in line with Greta Thunberg’s candid insight: “Green economy. Blah, blah, blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah.”
In their defense, I can only imagine that the pathetic stick figures that attend these environmental cocktail parties must themselves endure a degree of self-effacing embarrassment and frustration. There was though a sidelined conversation at COP26 that contained meaningful content: Svein Tore Holsether, the CEO of Norwegian fertilizer giant Yara International, told a journalist that, “I’m afraid we are going to have a food crisis.” He pointed to the tripling of natural gas prices that are used to produce ammonia. The cost of production went from $110 a ton to $1,000. Crop yields will plummet without this soil “heroin.”
Eventually, we’ll come to our senses. The dial is moving and we are approaching an economic tipping point. We’ll head out into our yards and raise up a handful of soil to the heavens in admiration, “you know, it’s been too long.”
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: https://www.usrenewnews.org.