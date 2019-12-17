Winter solstice. Christmas. A new year. A time for reflection, perhaps even meditation, as we pass from one season to another. The sun pauses and begins its journey northward. Christians observe the rebirth of faith, and the year starts anew.
Next year, 2020, begins the third decade of this once-new century. Last century, I wondered whether I’d see the turn. Now I contemplate the third decade and wonder whether I’ll see the fourth. Life takes its toll, as English Renaissance poet John Donne (1572-1631) intimated.
Donne is one of my favorites. Deep thinker, thoughtful punster, he once described himself as “an adventurous young spark who wrote bawdy and cynical verses to an assortment of mistresses.” But later in life, Donne became the dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Nearly four centuries ago, he wrote Meditation 17, from which came Hemmingway’s title: “For whom the bell tolls.”
Perhaps more significant in that meditation is the passage beginning, “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” What an extraordinary idea in today’s world of Brexit and the dismantling of international cooperation.
“If a clod be washed away by the sea,” Donne continues, “Europe is the less.” We’re all diminished by the loss of a loved one, but Donne expands the concept: “Any man’s death diminishes me because I am involved in mankind.” Aren’t we all?
When we hunker behind artificial barriers built by outworn shibboleths of misogyny, racism, nationalism, and other “isms,” we deny our oneness. Sure, we’re all different — and vive la difference! Diversity is strength. Stable ecosystems thrive on diversity. Might humankind’s economic and social systems take a leaf from nature?
As Earth warms, scientific evidence explaining ecological interactions can be found in popular media. The internet provides opportunities to explore science in whatever depth we choose. Such exploration suggests we are not islands. We are linked together – by land, by sea, by climate, which governs Earth’s biosphere.
Yet climate change deniers, denying they’re denying, deny man’s role in global warming. They don’t understand that science, while imperfect, has for centuries provided humankind with better living. Deniers cherry-pick isolated exceptions to the overwhelming, still growing, body of evidence: Earth’s climate is changing, and we’ve been facilitating that change for centuries.
Science increasingly supports the assertion that we’re doing too little to change our activities or to avert their effects. We’re foreclosing our options to slow, much less reverse, climate change. Our planet appears to be barreling toward a “tipping point,” according to Wired. “We might already have lost control of whether tipping happens,” researchers report in Nature.The tolling bell Donne describes is also known as “the passing bell,” rung for someone who has “passed.” The concept is worth considering in light of our changing climate. We don’t know what the future holds, but we’re all in this together.
“I am involved in mankind,” Donne writes. We’re all “involved in mankind.” As evidence accumulates that the future might not be pretty, each of us needs to be involved in creating our shared future. We can choose to act in ways that minimize risk to a deteriorating biosphere, and to reverse existing trends. Or not.
The bell is tolling. As we contemplate change, climate or otherwise, we might consider Donne’s admonition: “Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
Pete Haug’s eclectic interests and several careers drew him across the U.S. and into China with his wife, and sometimes draconian editor, Jolie. They retired south of Colfax. You can reach him at peterlaoshi@gmail.com.