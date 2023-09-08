Seriously folks. Maybe we Republicans better stop banging on Old Joe Biden for the serious cognitive issues he obviously has.

Unless we hold the players on our own team responsible for their cognitive issues, we have to stop harping on the obvious mental declines of President Biden, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Diane Feinstein, my home state’s ancient senator.

I’m talking of course about the problem of what to do about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s shaky brain.

