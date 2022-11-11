Men live shorter lives than women. We are more likely to become addicted to drugs and alcohol, have cardiovascular disease, kill ourselves, die in accidents, become homeless, be incarcerated, and die by gun violence. These “deaths of despair,” (perhaps “lives” of despair?) driven by feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, and loneliness indicate there’s a high price to pay for the privileges of manhood.
This is not the “crisis of masculinity” discussed by pundits, who see a more tolerant, compassionate society as weak and in need of traditional, manly virtues of strength, ruggedness and independence. The actual crisis of masculinity, however, has nothing to do with a lack of men willing to be forceful. Rather, it’s precisely in the casual cruelties, dehumanizing rhetoric, and juvenile bravado of toxic men that the lack of authentic masculinity is most evident.
There are many reasons for the present dearth of honest, bold, assertive men. First, men today were frequently abandoned by their fathers, who either left outright or ignored their children in favor of career and monetary success. With no positive male role models, they instead emulated the heroes of action movies and videogames, where every problem can be solved with sufficient violence.
Second, men in today’s society bear a heavy burden of shame. We get blamed for nearly all of society’s murders, rapes, child abuse, spousal abuse, and other violent crimes, and all because … um … well … men are overwhelmingly responsible for those things. It’s also no secret that men hold most of the power in the country, have better financial prospects and enjoy a culture in which men are the normal to which all others must reference themselves (i.e., the patriarchy). However, boys raised on a steady diet of negative messaging about their masculinity are left with the impossible choice of either renouncing it to avoid being harmful or to accept the harmfulness as inevitable and double down on the toxic behaviors expected of them. Neither serves society well, or men themselves.
Third, the forgoing generation left behind a corporatized model of adulthood so dull and undignified as to be not worth aspiring to. We were raised to be neither citizens nor neighbors but consumers and cubicled employees only, our life’s purpose found in material accumulation and empty hedonism. With the transition to adulthood being more resignation than anticipation, is it any wonder that today’s men often act like teens: grandiose, self-absorbed and resentful of responsibility?
Combine missing fathers, violent role models, shame and immaturity and you get a sense of the men of today: unsure of their proper role in society and only able to express manliness through aggression. The men waving guns and threatening civil war care little about elections or policies. What they yearn for is identity, to matter and belong, and to be part of a fight worth fighting.
What society needs is a restorative masculinity marked by courage, creativity, and attunement to the needs of others. While there are surely as many ways to be a “real” man as there are men, the very idea of masculinity is incompatible with the destructive narcissism of so-called “toxic masculinity.” We need men who serve their communities and are valued in turn.
How can we foster this kind of healthy masculinity in the next generation? First, children need positive masculine role models. Second, all children should be taught that they are valued and to be proud of their identity. Third, we need to transform adulthood into something children can look forward to rather than dread. The superficial drudgery and banality of the modern economy, however profitable, is anything but life-affirming.
For the damaged men here and now, we need meaningful opportunities for real-world connection, community and purpose. Online communities merely perpetuate the loneliness and alienation that lead to acts of despair. Just like everyone else, men mostly just need trusting relationships, a meaningful role and to be told that they matter.
The crisis of masculinity won’t be solved by restoring the patriarchal systems of the last century. As a selfish, insecure, and trivial masculinity has been the cause of so many social problems, it may be a nurturing, confident, life-affirming masculinity that can solve them.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.