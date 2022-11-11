Men live shorter lives than women. We are more likely to become addicted to drugs and alcohol, have cardiovascular disease, kill ourselves, die in accidents, become homeless, be incarcerated, and die by gun violence. These “deaths of despair,” (perhaps “lives” of despair?) driven by feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, and loneliness indicate there’s a high price to pay for the privileges of manhood.

This is not the “crisis of masculinity” discussed by pundits, who see a more tolerant, compassionate society as weak and in need of traditional, manly virtues of strength, ruggedness and independence. The actual crisis of masculinity, however, has nothing to do with a lack of men willing to be forceful. Rather, it’s precisely in the casual cruelties, dehumanizing rhetoric, and juvenile bravado of toxic men that the lack of authentic masculinity is most evident.

There are many reasons for the present dearth of honest, bold, assertive men. First, men today were frequently abandoned by their fathers, who either left outright or ignored their children in favor of career and monetary success. With no positive male role models, they instead emulated the heroes of action movies and videogames, where every problem can be solved with sufficient violence.

Tags

Recommended for you