It was a Saturday in November 1992. I was a freshman at Washington State University and I was sleeping in Stephenson East. My room was on the north side of the east tower. I could see the main entrance to the Stephenson Complex. That morning I awoke to the sounds of loud scraping.
I open my curtain to check outside. The first thing I noticed was some snow on the ledge outside of the window. I looked down towards the entrance to the Stephenson Complex and I saw a Jeep with a snowplow blade doing its thing.
I knew Pullman got more snow than I was used to because my brother is also a Cougar. He had been here for the second half of the 1980s. I heard the stories of the snow. But his stories did not compare with what was going to happen later in the day.
Several guys and I, all from Pearl House in Stephenson East, walked to Martin Stadium to find seats for the Apple Cup. The Cougars were having a wonderful season with junior quarterback Drew Bledsoe. The high and mighty Huskies were No. 5 in the nation and headed to the Rose Bowl. But they had to make a trip to Pullman first.
I was standing in the lower bowl near the 50-yard line. While we were standing there the wetness had soaked through my shoes and my feet were very wet and very cold. I wanted to walk back to Stephenson and change but when I went to the gate, I was told I wouldn’t be allowed back in. So, I spent the next 30 minutes walking up and down the old claustrophobic-feeling concourse. This started to warm my feet and me. As it was getting close to kick off, I made my way back to the lower bowl.
It was close to kickoff and I was no longer cold. I was ready to have a great time. Throughout the game the Cougs dominated on both sides of the ball. It didn’t look like we were playing against a Rose Bowl caliber team — or maybe it showed how good the Cougs were.
I remember a Jeep, similar to the one that had been plowing the Stephenson Complex earlier, was plowing the field at Martin Stadium. This caused large mounds of snow to form at the back of the end zones. While the game was in action, they had people with snow shovels who were clearing off each of the 5-yard lines at the opposite side of the field.
The snow just kept coming down and the field was covered and the Cougs were playing lights out and I having a great time with my friends from Stephenson East.
I remember being there and watching the play where C.J. Davis and Philip Bobo crossed in the end zone, with Bobo catching a Bledsoe pass for another Cougar touchdown. Both receivers went sliding into the snowbank at the back of the end zone that was created by the snowplows. We went wild. We were high-fiving. That play is shown in the “Back Home” video that is now played in the second quarter at Martin Stadium. Every time I see it, it reminds me of the wonderful 1992 Apple Cup, aka the Snow Bowl, where the Cougs won a game they were not supposed to win.
After the game I joined the hundreds upon hundreds of Cougs who went down to the field to celebrate. After spending time on the field cheering, we slowly made our way out the very same tunnel the Cougar Football players use to run onto the field. That was really awesome for this freshman Cougar. After getting out of the tunnel I made my way to the practice field. I found some of my friends from Stephenson East and we made our way “back home” — well before that had a special meaning to Cougs everywhere.
