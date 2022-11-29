It was a Saturday in November 1992. I was a freshman at Washington State University and I was sleeping in Stephenson East. My room was on the north side of the east tower. I could see the main entrance to the Stephenson Complex. That morning I awoke to the sounds of loud scraping.

I open my curtain to check outside. The first thing I noticed was some snow on the ledge outside of the window. I looked down towards the entrance to the Stephenson Complex and I saw a Jeep with a snowplow blade doing its thing.

It snowed!

Tags

Recommended for you