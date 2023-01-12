In their infamous booklet, “Southern Slavery as It Was,” (20% plagiarized), Doug Wilson and Steve Wilkins wrote: “There has never been a multi-racial society which has existed with such mutual intimacy and harmony in the history of the world.”

The clear implication of this statement (yet to be retracted) is that Americans owe nothing to the descendants of these happy plantation workers. In his inimitable snarky style Wilson, pastor of Moscow’s Christ Church, made his position explicit in “Let’s Have a Little Fun with Reparations, Shall We?” Blog and Magblog (March 27, 2019).

Here is the clearest statement of biblical reparations: “If a man is sold to you, he shall serve six years, and in the seventh year you shall let him go free. You shall not let him go empty-handed; you shall furnish him liberally out of your flock, out of your threshing floor, and out of your wine press.” (Deut. 15:12-14)

