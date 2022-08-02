I have long wondered whether or not there is a genetic marker for those in society who desire and defend their roles as white-collar administrators. Administrators — you know, those tasked to dish out endless orders and directives from on high, and to do so with a steady stream of mild pleasantries and an air of normalcy. The species fascinates me. Especially captivating are the subspecies of the public sector who occupy corner offices.
Even if there were an “admin-type” genetic marker, it wouldn’t exactly be the kiss of death. After all, someone needs to stay on top of the budget and explain to the staff the necessity of the latest stack of forms. Someone needs to schedule the meetings, lead the committees, and issue recommendations — that call for more meetings. All the tedium comes with a payoff. In exchange for an ironclad display of loyalty, every two weeks a tidysum appears in the administrator’s bank account.
Administrators roam their terrain of cubicles foraging for the feeling of ever-greater stability. Their message is clear: “The road may get bumpy, but there is no need for concern. We will exist. We will live to perpetuate the species. And hey, you by the copier, I’ve got my eyes on you — you arrive 10 minutes early and your PowerPoints are first-rate; keep it up and you’ll have my position in 10 years!”
Though well-intentioned, the species can be considered invasive and are anything but benign. Our organization structures, the very groups tasked with adapting to a rapidly changing and collapsing world, are bolted down and welded in place. The dutiful administrator will make it so. Where are the alarm bells?
There will be no alarm bells; the Assistant Vice President of Alarm Bells has tasked a committee to silence rogue ringing of alarms. Keep to your wits and maintain the status quo. Remember, that is how our sacred 401K retirement plans get funded.Any questions?
The rank and file will not be asking, and will not be the cause of anyone feeling discomfort at the next meeting. (I had no such restraint, but then again, I was able to pay off my mortgage early). Richard Heinberg, senior fellow of Post Carbon Institute, provided succinct recognition of this organizational tragedy when he wrote that, “The power holders in society incentivize smart people below them in rank and wealth to normalize the unsustainable.”
What Heinberg refers to is not your garden-variety comic incompetence of a Steve Carell. Not at all. It takes guile and talent to occupy a senior management post at a government agency, a university, a major corporation or nonprofit. It takes unwavering loyalty to sear the company logo onto your ass and dedicate your energies to “normalizing the unsustainable.” The successful ones have earned their PhDs in the fine art of finger-pointing.
Yesterday, I finished an op-ed for USRenew News exploring the reasons why there is waning public concern for climate change. The essence of what has happened is that the administrators’ finger-pointing and buck-passing have been elevated to such ridiculous levels that the average concerned global citizen is left dejected, exhausted.
In writing that piece, I came across a Financial Times interview of Chuka Umunna, who heads JP Morgan Chase’s Environmental, Social and Governance unit. JP Morgan is the globe’s fourth largest bank and loans billions to the petroleum industry. When asked why JP Morgan, which aims to “accelerate the power sector’s shift to low- and zero-carbon sources,” would be a major source of financing to big oil, Mr. Umunna answered with the finesse of a concert violinist:
“We reflect society. Society has not come off oil and gas. We all want to get to the promised land where we do substantially reduce our reliance on oil and gas. But we do not, unfortunately, have renewables at scale right now to replace oil and gas. … And that’s not JP Morgan’s fault. That is society’s challenge.”
Not being a leader and avoiding responsibility has been institutionalized. And perhaps therein lies a telling epitaph for the planet: “9am manager’s meeting agenda: who do we blame for global collapse?”
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.