Pete Buttigieg, President Biden’s transportation secretary, made big waves when he suggested a per-mile tax to help pay for federal transportation funding. Like most humans, I had a knee-jerk reaction. I initially thought it was a bad idea.
Unlike some people after my knee-jerk reaction, I take time to consider the idea. I like to spend time to consider why the proposal was made. I think through ways in which the proposal will affect people and their daily lives. I then either find that it has merit or doesn’t.
I came to the conclusion it has merit and it should be discussed. With this proposal there are a couple things that are nonstarters.
In general, the left likes to use government fees and taxes to control people. I am against such un-American tactics.
All vehicles that travel along the highways and roads cause wear and tear. Yes, even electric vehicles. In terms of the vehicle driving along the road, all miles are equal. In other words, there cannot be any surcharges because of engine type, displacement or fuel type.
It isn’t a secret that the weight of the vehicle matters when it comes to the wear and tear it causes. A subcompact vehicle will cause much less wear compared to a big rig. We can discuss a way to make a reasonable multiplier based on vehicle weights.
There cannot be surcharges due to traveling along a certain road or driving at a certain time. A mile is a mile. This per-mile tax is about making sure the roads and highway funding is sustainable, not to punish or control people.
The mileage reporting cannot be automated via any sort of system that will allow the government to track drivers — the route, the destination, etc. There are many ways to report mileage that do not invade privacy.
Lastly, the current per-gallon federal fuel tax must be eliminated.
Again, if this tax is going to be a way to control and invade privacy then we do not have any common ground to start negotiations.
Let’s talk about actual numbers. Many of these numbers are from the most current year, 2019, from the Federal Highway Administration’s website.
There is nearly 8 billion dollars in deficit spending. There was 44.5 billion in receipts for fuel and a few other miscellaneous taxes. There was 56.1 billion in spending.
There were 3.24 trillion miles traveled. That breaks down to 11,843 miles per year per vehicle. There were 178.1 billion gallons of gas/diesel consumed. The current federal fuel tax is 18.4 cents per gallon of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel.
To balance the federal highway budget the fuel tax would have to be 31.5 cents per gallon. We are upside down now. It will get worse as time goes on. Something needs to change. With the increase in gas mileage and electric vehicles the revenue from fuel taxes will continue to decrease. Per the website, the projected spending will gradually increase over the next decade.
So, here we are with a reasonable solution — a per-mile tax.
All road users will help pay for the roads. Without any sort of gross vehicle weight multipliers, the per-mile cost would need to be 1.73 cents per mile.
Based on the average number of miles each vehicle travels (11,843) the per-mile tax idea would cost approximately $205 per vehicle per year. I drove nearly 20,000 miles last year so this tax would cost me $331. I am willing to pay my share to have roads that are well maintained as well as expanded capacity, where needed.
If we can keep politics out and simply make it about maintaining our nation’s highways it should be a very simple sell to most Americans. Frequently, the wrong individuals get involved and make it about controlling citizens and their habits.
For once, how about true common-sense tax reform?
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.