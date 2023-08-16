Once a beacon of American prowess, the United States military now struggles with waning recruitment and dwindling public confidence on its own shores. The once prime choice for young Americans seeking structure, discipline and training now faces a precipitous decline in enlistment numbers.

Last year the Army, America’s largest military branch, missed its enrollment target by 25%. This year the Pentagon anticipates another lapse of about 16%. The Navy expects to fall 16% short of its 2023 goal while the Air Force expects to fall short by 37%, which would be the first time in 24 years that the Air Force missed its recruitment goal.

Appallingly, 77% of American youth between ages 17-24 are ineligible for military service, primarily due to: health issues (notably an obesity rate of 21%); low military entrance test scores on basic high school topics; Use of psychotropic prescription drugs, as 13% of 12- to 17-year-olds are on Ritalin, Adderall, Prozac, Zoloft, etc. (These drugs disqualify one for military service due to FDA warnings about the risk of suicidal ideation, antisocial behavior, and physical and psychological withdrawal symptoms); and criminal records.

