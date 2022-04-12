As a long-time homeowner, have you checked market prices with Zillow lately? I’ll save you the time — you’re wealthy. But temperance is a good thing in your situation: Before booking your restaurant reservations for six, ask yourself where you are going to live when you make a killing on the sale.
Shelter has many facets; actually, owning your living quarters is but one of them, one that has been all but air-brushed away from the horizons of the millions who can barely scrape together the monthly rent. As free market economic forces continue to hold sway over our housing landscape, we are witnessing not only the further splintering of an already fragmented society, but we can see society’s “losers” in much starker contrast.
With this as backdrop, we heard three weeks ago from U.S. Housing Secretary, Marcia Fudge, who broke the ice and at long last declared, in her address to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, that “justice in housing is everyone realizing the fundamental truth — housing is a human right.” Although the human right for “adequate housing” has long been a part of international human rights law, the U.S. has until now officially pretended that the law of supply and demand is a morally superior system in determining who does and does not get adequately sheltered.
Does Secretary Fudge’s welcome declaration that housing is a human right signal, the “end of our romance with market society and hyper-individualism,” as sociologist Eric Klinenberg frames it? Again, don’t make your restaurant reservations anytime soon. From the therapist’s couch, the romance phase with a neo-liberal housing market has indeed faded for most people, certainly for the 9.7 million people (for context, the combined populations of Washington and Idaho) who have been cleaved off and have joined the ranks of the “housing insecure.” After all, what’s romantic about being behind on your rent without any prospect of catching up?
In the swirling waters where human rights meet with legal rights, though, things get a bit murky. Lest we forget, the courts have ruled that corporations are people and with their personhood they have the right to exercise “free speech” to fund political campaigns as well as hold property. And they’ve been doing a lot of both lately.
A quarter of all U.S. home sales in 2021 were sold to corporate investors, and the trend is growing. Institutional investors such as BlackRock, Invitation Homes, and Pretium Partners are performing daily digital sweeps of the U.S. housing inventory. They click and buy real estate much like a hedge fund makes a play for company stock or a derivative. Pretium owns more than 75,000 properties. If BlackRock were to purchase every stick of residential real estate in Moscow, Idaho, the holdings would represent a small fraction of their investment portfolio.
Here we are embedded-in and further incentivizing this dystopian form of financial zealotry while at the same time recognizing that the growing ranks of wage slaves will not experience what it is like to have a secure place to live. The Homes for All Act was introduced to Congress in 2019 and has recently been re-introduced as a grandiose remedy for the dispossessed: It would provide 12 million affordable public housing units over a 10-year period at a cost of a trillion dollars. Institutional investor lobbying will ensure its demise just as they’ve effectively smothered the $150 billion housing set aside in the Build Back Better Act.
For the first time in American history, the majority of rental units are owned by the corporate sector. Even at the local level, housing policy is controlled by money through campaign contributions and the lure of jobs and higher property tax revenues. We see Eric Adams, mayor of New York, pandering to an audience of real estate moguls (who backed his election) about purging the city’s streets of the homeless.
Even as I cobble together these few words on the housing crisis, I’m sifting through listings on Zillow, rolling my eyes at the latest asking price for properties similar to the one I am about to sell. And what if my agent called to say there is a tasty cash offer from an unnamed institutional buyer. Would I take it? Sobering thought.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News, usrenewnews.org.