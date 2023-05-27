In my previous column, I analyzed how the political right uses governmental power to quash ideas they find objectionable. Now I want to look at how the political left goes about censoring ideas and opinions they don’t like, namely through social pressure, language policing, and shame-based attacks colloquially referred to as “wokeness” or “cancel culture.” (Though the recent Bud Light and Disney World fiascos show that similar impulses are alive and well on the right as well.)
Efforts to eliminate dehumanizing language from everyday discourse are reasonable in a society that values equality and human dignity. However, advocates have gone from raising awareness of genuinely offensive language to actively seeking out reasons to take offense, resulting in an ever-changing body of linguistic taboos known as equity language. In “The Moral Case Against Equity Language,” George Packer provides numerous examples of thoroughly prosaic terms that have been labeled off-limits, often arbitrarily, by the self-appointed arbiters of public discourse. As with the right’s attempts to bury ideas that challenge their worldview, the end game is to create an intellectual culture and mode of discourse so thoroughly shaped by liberal values that they become axiomatic and can no longer be challenged.
This strategy is counterproductive. For starters, while the ostensible goal of equity language is to encourage diversity, tolerance and inclusion, it instead creates an exclusionary hierarchy of moral authority and intellectual superiority, with the liberal academics who create the rules at the top. The dirty secret of politically correct language is that it is not, and perhaps never has been, primarily about helping the victims of persecution. Its purpose is to comfort people in positions of privilege who want to be seen as caring and virtuous without actually engaging oppressed peoples and their struggles. In Packer’s words, “Equity language doesn’t fool anyone who lives with real afflictions. It’s meant to spare only the feelings of those who use it.”