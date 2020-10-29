President Donald Trump made his move too soon. With another conservative justice seated on the U.S. Supreme Court, mere days before an election, disaffected Republicans are now free to jettison him from office. The useful idiot has served his purpose, and the polls now augur widespread GOP defections.
Yes, our very stable genius made his move too soon. A shrewd candidate would have kept the Supreme Court nomination in his pocket, in effect telling conservative voters, “I’ll lead you to the judicial Promised Land, but you’ve got to reelect me first.”
With the Supreme Court now firmly in conservative hands, why would any old-school Republican with a functioning conscience choose to support this shameless RINO? They don’t need him anymore.
Principled GOP voters have been shamed enough and now, with the anonymity of the ballot, they can wash the stains away.
Recognizing Trump’s deep unpopularity, many of his supporters — including a certain Moscow letter writer/political savant — are urging voters to look beyond the coarse and constantly-grifting candidate to vote for the party platform. In other words, look at what the Republican National Committee has promised and, for God’s sake, don’t look too closely at Trump himself.
So what’s in the Republican Party platform? As it turns out, the RNC didn’t adopt one during its 2020 convention, so it is still driving the 2016 model. Aside from urging the media to up its game, the only news in 2020 is this: “RESOLVED, That the Republican Party has and will continue to support the President’s America-first agenda.”
That’s all the RNC could muster this year, and it sounds a lot like Tammy Wynette’s advice to humiliated women everywhere.
“Stand by your man,” she told us, because he’ll be “ … Doin’ things that you don’t understand / But if you love him you’ll forgive him / Even though he’s hard to understand.”
With no 2020 RNC platform to consult, curious voters must study the party’s 2016 platform — which remains in force — to learn where the GOP stands on today’s issues. It’s a 54-page paean to traditional marriage, guns, God, and the demonization of Democrats.
The preamble to the 2016 platform declares, “Our standing in world affairs has declined significantly — our enemies no longer fear us and our friends no longer trust us.”
Those words were written before Trump took office, but the irony is inescapable. Does anyone believe our allies trust us more than they did four years ago? Ask the Kurds, who fought bravely for American interests in Syria — until we abandoned them. And what’s this about making our enemies fear us? Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have been calling the tune and Trump has been dancing for years.
Elsewhere in the Republican Party platform, the section on “Reducing the Federal Debt” reads like a bait-and-switch scam. Four years ago, the GOP claimed, “We must impose firm caps on future debt, accelerate the repayment of the trillions we now owe in order to reaffirm our principles of responsible and limited government, and remove the burdens we are placing on future generations.” (p. 8)
Those pretty promises don’t square with the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate of a $3.1 trillion budget deficit in fiscal year 2020. In fact, the CBO says 2020 is the fifth consecutive year the deficit has increased as a percentage of gross domestic product.
In reality, the Republican Party cares about budget deficits only when a Democrat is in the White House. Recent presidential history unmasks the GOP as the true party of fiscal irresponsibility.
Exhibit A: President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, left his successor with a federal budget surplus.
Exhibit B: President George W. Bush, a Republican, squandered that surplus and saddled his successor with a budget deficit and a worsening economic recession.
Exhibit C: President Barack Obama, a Democrat, steered America out of the Great Recession and trimmed a $1.4 trillion deficit by 58 percent. (Source: Forbes)
Exhibit D: Under President Trump, the federal deficit has increased an estimated 429 percent. (Source: CBO)
Comes now Donald Trump, urging voter suppression, yet asking for your vote. Don’t be distracted by what the GOP platform says. Pay attention to what the president does. Then cast your vote.
After years of collecting passport stamps,William Brock ran aground on the Palouse in 2001.