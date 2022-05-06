According to ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle, just as there is within a tiny acorn the germ of a mighty oak, there is embedded within every person at birth a pattern for uniquely human development, With favorable conditions, each becomes what had once been only potentiality.
Thus, all growth is seen as a process in the unfolding scheme of things.
What is the goal of this development, the “telos,” for mankind? It is to become a truly rational, thinking being. No effort should be spared in realizing that outcome for it is only then that we fulfill our destiny. If only by reasoning we become human, what is our true vocation and in what role are we optimally destined to function? For Aristotle, the answer in a word was politics. No jive. That which truly defines our humanness is not only our facility for reason but our ability to apply rational skills to the design of government.
In a land such as ours, where less than half of those eligible to vote regularly do so, Aristotle seems quaintly anachronistic. Before we dismiss him as irrelevant, however, we should remember that his city state of Athens provided a shining model for all democracies to follow. It might also be wise to recall how citizens of the Roman Empire, in its decline, foreswore the rigors of a civic life, choosing instead the bread and circuses. Perhaps there are parallels with our own era, so given over to the accumulation of luxury and comfort.
The Greeks also had an abiding sense of community and its hold on its citizens. The notion that we as individuals have rights which are prior to the state would have made little sense to another Athenian, Socrates, who elected suicide over challenging the authority of the collective body.
Now, as a closet skeptic, I’m not suggesting that we follow Aristotle’s lead, all think really hard, go to the polls in unprecedented numbers and instruct our elected representatives to usurp our hard-won individual liberties. No way.
What I do think is that we should seriously consider, as a “democratic” society, is the extent to which the community ought to exert a legitimate hold over its members. This is not to say that those on the right who clamor for an end to government interference in our private lives are barking up the wrong tree. They simply need to be consistent and carry their argument to its logical outcome. It’s hard to maintain, with a straight face, that the state should quit trying to regulate smoking in public places while at the same time compel its taxpayers to subsidize the tobacco industry. In a similar vein, what are we really doing by removing the government from regulation of business? Increasing job opportunities? Fine. But at what cost to society?
I suppose, as a Democrat, I keep coming back to some very fundamental questions. Do we as a society have an identity and common interests to defend? If so, and we are not merely a random collection of autonomous, independent agents, how do we calculate the collective interest? Greatest good for the greatest number? Seems to make pretty good sense.
Whose interests will be served by the repeal of the Clean Air Act and environmental water quality standards? The first to benefit will, of course, be the polluters. Who else? Those marginally employed few who might find work in a more wide-open marketplace?
Assuming industry re-invested its windfall from no longer having to comply with public health standards, maybe. Who are the losers? Not only today, but tomorrow — in our children’s and grandchildren’s generations? Where indeed is the greatest good for the greatest number?
All of this would’ve been pretty simple stuff for Aristotle but remember, he didn’t have a legacy of inalienable private rights to contend with. Is it an abridgment of personal freedom to tell an employer he must pay into unemployment and social security funds? No doubt about it. Over half a century ago, we, as a society, decided these and like infringements on individual liberty were justified for the public good.
In whose interest is it that we have homeless walking the streets of American cities? Who benefits from a rollback in a commitment to public education, immunization for schoolchildren and prenatal care? Agreed, there is a cost, but what of funding exotic military technologies that the Pentagon doesn’t even want? Let’s hold the line on the Bill of Rights but then reconsider how far public policy has strayed from “the greatest good for the greatest number.”
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.