In the spring of 1973, 25 University of Idaho faculty members met to form a chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. We chose the AFT because it was the leader in promoting collective bargaining in higher education.
Fifty years ago, the AFT had negotiated union contracts with both the City University of New York and the State University of New York system, representing 49,035 faculty on 89 campuses.
The AFT met resistance from both the National Education Association and the American University of University Professors. Their leaders initially believed that labor unions were not appropriate for teachers, but over the years they changed their minds and joined the faculty union movement.
As is the case with thousands in other red states, UI faculty are still barred from negotiating salaries and benefits. Instead of bargaining we focused on handling grievances. Over 46 years we won, with substantial help from the national office, 11 of 14 major cases, and our grievants received about $2.4 million in settlements.
The AFT and AAUP at the UI began working together in the late 1970s, and this close cooperation culminated in the Lois Pace case. Pace was one of 17 UI faculty (11 tenured) in the College of Agriculture laid off in 1981 under a declaration of financial exigency.
I personally interviewed everyone on the lay-off list and offered them union assistance. Only Lois agreed to challenge what we believed was an illegitimate emergency. We knew, for example, that the dean had budgeted $100,000 for computer equipment during that same fiscal year.
We raised $40,000 for Lois’ legal fees and, in 1984, Lois won her job back. Seven other faculty rode on Lois’ legal coattails and the final settlement was about $1 million.
The AAUP joined the Pace case, and they sent an investigative team which concluded time-honored academic principles had been violated. The UI remained on the AAUP’s censure list until then President-elect Elisabeth Zinser warned that she would not assume the position until major changes were made in the financial exigency policy.
Over decades, the AFT and AAUP have formed bargaining coalitions on many campuses, and they have now formalized a merger. At 314,000 strong, they will be the largest faulty union in the nation.
Since 1915, AAUP principles on academic freedom, tenure, shared government between faculty and administration have set the standards for the profession. The AFT’s organizational experience, bargaining expertise and a substantial legal fund enables the two to protect AAUP principles.
AAUP President Irene Mulvey explains the goals of the merger: “Working together, we will be much better equipped to take on the challenges facing higher education: anti-intellectual attacks on the teaching of U.S. history, legislative intrusion into the academy, and chronic underfunding of public higher education.”
Yet another goal of the merger is to stop the overuse of contingent faculty (adjuncts, part-time faculty, and nontenured instructors), who have taken far too much responsibility for teaching. They work at low wages, with no retirement benefits, little or no medical coverage and no job security.
On some campuses, contingent faculty make up 75 percent of the academic staff. As a result, tenure-track positions protecting academic freedom, once the core of traditional academic institutions, are disappearing.
The AFT-AAUP are proposing a New Deal for Higher Education. Among its goals are:
Increasing investment in higher education at state and federal levels;
Increasing affordable access for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds;
Reversing the corporatization of the university with its focus on cutting costs and running like a business than an academic institution;
Canceling student debt to relieve the financial burden for people who had to take out student loans to finance their education;
Ensuring job security, equitable pay, professional voice, and sustainable careers for all faculty and staff;
Creating academic environments free from racism, sexism, and other bigotries that prevent learning, degrade research, and perpetuate inequality;
Opposing attempts to strip faculty of their right to research and teach controversial subjects in American society.
AFT President Randi Weingarten declared that the partnership will “encourage and defend the free exchange of intellectual labor because all scholarship and teaching create value — whether it is social, economic or cultural.”
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. He was president of the Higher Education Council of the Idaho Federation of Teachers from 2004 to 2020. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.