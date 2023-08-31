After whipping themselves up in orgasmic levels of ecstasy, conservatives have tried to do a rapid U-turn of their embrace of YouTube sensation Oliver Anthony and his hit song, “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

The flip-flop comes after Anthony (real name Christopher Anthony Lunsford) derided Republican politicians, radio hosts, and conservative news outlets for brazenly adopting his song.

“It was funny seeing that presidential debate,” Anthony said of last week’s Republican contest. “I wrote that song about those people.”

