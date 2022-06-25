For as long as I have been in Pullman, our friends at Pullman Radio have been putting out a summer survival guide. I came to Pullman to attend Washington State University and chose to never leave. The first summer I spent here I was still a young college student. I was taking a summer class and working in a computer lab. But outside of that I had no idea what to do around Pullman in the summer.
I noticed the town was emptier. Parking spaces were plentiful. It seemed to be hot every day.
The pace of life really slowed down and I loved it. It was this summer in Pullman where I fell in love with the Palouse.
I was a fan of 1150 AM KQQQ. They had Rush Limbaugh, the Mariners (prior to going woke), and Coast to Coast AM with Art Bell. I spent many summer nights listening to Bell and sitting in the computer lab surfing this new invention called the World Wide Web. I didn’t leave the lab until Coast to Coast AM was done broadcasting for the night. Usually around 5 or 6 o’clock in the morning.
While listening to the radio throughout the day I would hear about the Summer Survival Guide and obtained my own copy. This year the 36th Annual Summer Survival Guide has been published. It is also available online atpullmanradio.com.
Having a copy of the Summer Survival Guide could be incredibly handy this year. There is someone who I am introducing to the Palouse this summer.
I have no idea where to go and what to do that would completely interest him. While I have my favorite activities, I suppose not everyone wants to travel up and down the West Coast playing softball. Although, I am not sure why. What’s wrong with some people?
I have decided that it would be a great idea for me to pick up this year’s Summer Survival Guide to help me come up with ideas about how to spend free time and introduce someone to the Palouse and eastern Washington.
As I was pursuing the guide I found a handful of things I am going to try. I found a page showing the area’s golf courses. I am no Joel Dahman but I bet we have played some of the same local golf courses.
The man learning about the Palouse is taking golf lessons so I suppose we’ll hit a couple golf courses.
There is a section that is dedicated to wineries and breweries. That’s not really my cup of tea.
While my logic and reasoning skills are world-renowned, I am not the hoity-toity type who does art museums. Off to the next page.
The Summer Survival Guide is so full of ideas skipping these sections will not leave me with days of no activities.
As I moved past those I ran into a section called parks and recreation. I had no idea the number of parks and other such areas within reach of the Palouse. One of the parks written about is in one of our neighboring counties, Grant County. The park is Sun Lakes and was one of my favorite destinations as a kid. That entry brought back memories.
While art galleries are not my cup of tea, I love museums and historical sites. The guide has page after page with museums and historical sites. How exciting!
In addition to mentioned categories there is a massive calendar of events section. The calendar starts on with events on May 27 and the last event listed is in the middle of September. If you find yourself bored on the Palouse this summer, that’s your fault. This year’s Summer Survival Guide is a must-have.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.