We were eating with our hands, my son and I, the way I would eat while living in India. “You see … you mix a bit of sambar with the spinach and rice, scooping a little ginger pickle in the process,” I showed him. He got the hang of it quickly. We agreed the experience would be better with the food served on banana leaves instead of plates.
Simple and sustainable. Who needs hard plastic plates and metal forks for stabbing our food? The exotic flavors and warmed fingers carried me to a world that we might go back to, or forward to, one that is actually sustainable.
Most contemporary conversation about sustainability is just that: conversation. A pleasant enough topic of conversation that telegraphs to those in our vicinity that we want to sustain something, lots of things; and signal that we are staunchly opposed to negligent, selfish waste. Best we be seen having a sustainable attitude, one that mingles well with our sustainable conversation.
What has dawned on me is that much of what informs us about a sustainable earth has been force fed to us by preachers on the corporate media circuit. We consumers listen obediently because we prefer to identify with that message of caring and goodness, wrapped in a sugar-coating of guilt-reducing language. We listen because there is a common, authentic thread that runs through us all: we want to enjoy our lives and sidestep unnecessary harm in the process.
The writing has been on the wall about cigarettes for more than five decades; nothing sustainable to talk about regarding carcinogenic smoke. Think again. Philip Morris International, or PMI, who receives $82 billion in annual revenue in exchange for their generous contribution of lung cancer (my father was one such recipient) now wants redemption through their “unsmoke your world” campaign. They’ve been enlightened by sustainability and realized that the misery of addiction is no longer part of a sustainable future.
Health is sustainable and PMI is plowing billions into the purchase of health companies like Vectura who manufacture inhalers for those afflicted by — inhale deeply — asthma and lung disease. By 2025 they want more than 50% of their revenue to come from smoke-free products. Ruth Tal-Singer, a scientist who researches a chronic lung disease, calls the dubious makeover “mind-boggling.” PMI had even offered Dr. Tal-Singer a job. “It’s like someone breaking your knees and then selling you the crutches,” she explained.
But therein lies the seduction: The scaffolding of our lives has largely been built upon the products and services of those who have cradled, housed and fed us. Since the late 19th century, the company organization has become, along with baseball and apple pie, part of our cultural fabric. We need to believe they have our best interests at heart, that we will be made over in their own dignified image of an everlasting recyclable heaven.
And if you are after a heavenly language for our new breed of enlightened caregivers, look no further than Archer Daniels Midland, or ADM, which ushers us into the age of the “circular bioeconomy.” ADM leads the market in the production of high fructose corn syrup, an addictive sweet goop injected into thousands of food products and known to cause diabetes and obesity. Many of those who study the substance have called upon the FDA to properly classify it as a poison. The average American guzzles down about 63 pounds of this toxin each year.
Here’s the brilliant pitch: corn captures carbon! And with the 90 million acres of it that aren’t feeding cattle, or producing ethanol or corn syrup, ADM is going sustainable with bioplastics in the form of utensils, straws, water bottles and tea bags. Mother Nature must be doing somersaults. We now have biodegradable forks to stab our meat — be sure to cook it extra tender.
The guile and deceit have been normalized because of our days spent in the self-checkout counter, scanning bar codes for our sausage and coffee, or listlessly plunging a nozzle into the gas tank, must have the feel of a normal life. Be a believer or take another Prozac.
Oh, and if you haven’t gotten the latest sustainability memo, gas tanks and nozzles are off the list. Battery-grade lithium is the new — sustainable to the very last molecule — oil. General Motors has made their pledge to go all-electric by 2035. What is peculiar is that their advertisements fail to mention that extracting lithium carbonate is a toxic, unsustainable process that uses 2.2 million liters of water to produce a ton of lithium.
I turned to my son and said, “we need a more sustainable language.” “With some banana leaves,” he added.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: usresistnews.org/.