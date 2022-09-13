We were eating with our hands, my son and I, the way I would eat while living in India. “You see … you mix a bit of sambar with the spinach and rice, scooping a little ginger pickle in the process,” I showed him. He got the hang of it quickly. We agreed the experience would be better with the food served on banana leaves instead of plates.

Simple and sustainable. Who needs hard plastic plates and metal forks for stabbing our food? The exotic flavors and warmed fingers carried me to a world that we might go back to, or forward to, one that is actually sustainable.

Most contemporary conversation about sustainability is just that: conversation. A pleasant enough topic of conversation that telegraphs to those in our vicinity that we want to sustain something, lots of things; and signal that we are staunchly opposed to negligent, selfish waste. Best we be seen having a sustainable attitude, one that mingles well with our sustainable conversation.

Tags

Recommended for you