I recently accessed the Washington State Department of Health website and plotted the 14-day case rate for COVID-19 for all 39 counties versus percent of people who are fully vaccinated in these counties (see plot at right).
There is a clear decrease in case rate with increasing rate of full vaccination (r2 = 0.5 for those interested). The three points anchoring the lower right are from San Juan, Jefferson, and King counties. Ferry County has the highest case rate (1,138 per 100,000) and Stevens County has the lowest vaccination rate (29.3 percent).
Whitman County has a case rate that is lower than expected for its vaccination rate, but it is notable that Washington State University reports a vaccination rate of greater than 90 percent for students, staff and faculty and an average of one COVID-19 case per day (translating into a 14-day case rate of approximately 70 per 100,000 people).
There is no evidence of significant protection from prior natural infection. If there was, there would be no pattern between case rate and vaccine status.
The take-home message is that vaccination works. If you haven’t joined the war against this virus, please do your part to make a difference by getting vaccinated.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.