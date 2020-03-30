Two weeks ago I first wrote my column about social distancing. Now, everyone who reads this paper is at least aware of the term. We all know what it means — keeping your distance, especially when in public.
But to walk around the Palouse, especially in the grocery store, it seems like I’m the only person listening to the news. Aside from a selection of Asians and Asian-Americans, I’m the only person wearing a mask. And everyone else – including lots of our elders – are acting like the world has not changed. They’re snuggling with their grandchildren, which in normal times would be endearing.
It’s not now, folks. It’s terrifying. And I am absolutely NOT afraid of the coronavirus and the associated disease, COVID-19. You can recognize that lions might want to eat you and at the same time not run from them screaming in fright. That’s the attitude we have to adopt toward this bug. And we have to do it now.
If we’re smart, and we can be, we can look abroad to successful attempts by a variety of countries – interestingly enough, at this point all Asian – to control this thing. South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, while not completely normalized in their day-to-day activities, have largely gotten back to their lives. We can as well. But we have to realize that takes buy-in from everyone, and some conformance to a shared behavior set. If we don’t, then we’re all exposed. And what’s really sad is that people who are working behind the counters in our supermarkets and essential businesses are really exposed. My visit to local grocery stores, regarding protecting their employees, did not impress.
There are a couple of strategies they’ve combined to make it happen. And while it’s easy to attribute them to positive Asian stereotypes, they don’t have to be limited to Asian countries. Japanese wear flu masks, often handmade, in flu seasons. Vietnamese wear fabric, handmade masks in almost all the major cities (I’ve visited both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi) for pollution mitigation.
Handmade masks matter – and that’s important to realize because of the disinformation regarding them circulating in this country. There is no “killer bullet” – but if you wear a mask, you have a much less probability of sucking in a droplet of fluid containing the virus from someone else’s lungs. Is it perfect? It’s not the same as an N95 mask. But the probabilities are more in your favor. Let’s leave the surgical masks for our healthcare professionals.
Testing has to increase, and as a community, I think we’re making progress. Pullman Regional Hospital has set up a 9-to-5 drive-up testing center, where you drive in and if you meet criteria, someone will shove the customary swab up your nose and figure out if you have COVID-19. My hope is that we move to the point of test availability where you don’t have to be the worst-case scenario to get a test.
Preliminary results have shown that asymptomatic individuals often have higher viral loads than patients with symptoms and can spread the virus more easily. Testing someone with symptoms may seem like the most prudent thing to do in a triage situation. But I’d be testing our own health care providers, as well as folks who are providing services to the immune-suppressed. They’re the vectors for potential tragedy, regardless of good intentions.
The good news I do have, after reading about a bazillion different articles, is that this can indeed pass – in about 6-8 weeks. That’s the time we’re starting to see coming in from Wuhan, China, where this whole thing got rolling. But there has to be a new normal going into the early summer. Social distancing, masks, and testing will be part of that. The biggest thing, though, is a coordinated citizenry, where everyone’s doing that part. That ain’t happening now.
We brag about our communities all the time – now’s the real time to show our community spirit. Let’s get our COVID-19 act together. Because it literally takes a village.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.