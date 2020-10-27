Who really knows what made Betsy so furious? The year was 1965 and I couldn’t yet walk more than 10 feet without losing my balance, and carbon dioxide continued to be given a ticker tape parade. Before Category 4 Hurricane Betsy had quieted down, 76 had been killed, and over $1 billion dollars in property had been damaged.
Human suffering aside, the financial catastrophe to homeowners triggered a reaction from the federal government. That reaction arrived in the form of the National Flood Insurance Program, intended to provide coverage for property damage — particularly along our coasts where 40 percent of the U. S. population now resides. The great irony of the NFIP — and there are many such ironies in this saga — is that this vital agency had as one of its missions the discouragement of property development in flood prone zones.
And these disincentives for coastal property development preceded Al Gore’s “650,000 years of CO2 concentration” powerpoint slide and power lift (and his subsequent investment in coastal real estate) by some 48 years.
There seemed to be a hint of sanity in the torrid winds even then. A “managed retreat” — as it’s now termed — from the coastline as sea levels rise and Betsy has another hangnail. “Retreat” as in do not locate 126 million residents in coastal counties prone to storm surge, to levee breaks, to road and sewer collapse, to electrical grid outage, to drowning and suffering. Sanity though, has proved only a minor annoyance to developers, construction firms, banks and wealthy investors. Progress, along with the other “R” — resiliency, has led hardy beachcombers to plant their stake into any and every available square inch of sand.
And why not when in the face of Andrew — $25 billion in damage, Katrina — $15 billion, Sandy — $70 billion, Harvey — $125 billion, and most recently Laura’s $12 billion bar tab, the NFIP will cover the losses. Notably though, not for the poor. While the NFIP has spent $1 billion since 2000 to pay homeowners to “retreat” and abandon their home to relocate on safer, drier ground, the agency has paid out $50 billion to rebuild homes where they sit in harm’s way. Or as Christine Klein, University of Florida Law professor, puts it: “through some perverse combination of human nature and different incentives, we have more people and more housing units in the homes waiting along the coast.”
What’s so perverse we ask? In fact, there is a better argument to be made in asserting that prudent real estate syndicates would be more insane not to build and invest in coastal property — particularly when they can afford to manage their risk through private insurance, or even better when they can get bank financing and a policy compliments of Uncle Sam.
The sanity begins to unravel when the lower and middle class sunbathers rise from their plastic beach chairs long enough to realize it is they who are footing the bill for the devastated seaside estate. The NFIP runs an annual deficit of $1.4 billiion on its 5 million insurance policies — a hole filled by taxpayers. The deeper perversity is a value system that incentivizes using Mother Nature’s resources over and over again, only to be swept away, destined for the landfill. If only it were children building castles in the sand. And by the way, taxpayers are literally paying for that sand: hundreds of millions of FEMA funds go to rebuild beaches in wealthy coastal towns.
I’ll spare you what’s happening in the home mortgage market and its own storm surge of defaults paid for by — you know who.
As I pen this column, tropical storm Zeta is spinning cartwheels in the Yucatan — soon to bear down on the Gulf. Nick the weatherman in his Land’s End windbreaker will soon be horizontal, clutching a pole by a pier and telling those pretending to be forsaken that the Home Depot has just run out of plywood and generators, while investors are sipping lattes by their laptops, scouring their risk management updates and preparing their offers.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/