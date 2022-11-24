The massacre this past weekend at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, was hardly shocking given our current politically acrimonious and poisoned climate.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, in which five people were killed and at least 18 others wounded. The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was charged with five counts of murder and several hate crimes.

The victims of this savage attack, doled out late Saturday night with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, were Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.

Tags

Recommended for you