Two new antiviral drugs may soon be on the market to help with the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Merck is the maker of Molnupiravir for which initial testing showed a disappointing 30 percent decrease in hospitalization and death for people with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Pfizer may win the prize with Paxlovid, which for an initial clinical trial provided 89 percent protection against hospitalization and 100 percent protection from death. Both medications are administered as pills, which helps a lot. Even with Molnupiravir’s poor showing, the benefits may be enough to help, particularly in comparison to overblown or outright false claims about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
When Molnupiravir enters the body, it is metabolized naturally into a faulty building block of RNA (called a ribonucleotide). When the virus enzyme that replicates the viral RNA genome tries to use this fake building block, it doesn’t work right and causes mutations … a lot of them! In fact, this causes so many mutations that there is no way that the virus could function even if some of those mutations might be beneficial under some circumstances. When Paxlovid enters the body, it directly inhibits an enzyme (called a protease) that the virus needs to finish processing a key viral protein. By doing this, the virus cannot finish its life cycle in the cell and reproduction fails.
What happens if the drugs are approved? For the vaccinated who have breakthrough infections, these drugs offer a new layer of protection. For those who are steadfastly anti-vax, they offer a possible compromise between ignoring the risk of infection and surviving COVID-19 illness (possibly with reduced risk of COVID-19 long-hauler syndrome, but that will take more time to establish).
The key issue to keep in mind is that even if approved, certain conditions need to be met for successful use. You must start taking the drugs within 3-5 days of when symptoms first arise. That means heightened awareness of your health so you can seek testing quickly because it can take 1-3 days or more to get test results. That is, you need access to reliable on-demand testing and a responsive physician who can get a prescription ordered as soon as possible.
Furthermore, not everyone can take these drugs without potentially serious risks. For example, Paxlovid (Pfizer) includes a second drug that is intended to prevent the liver from breaking down the protease inhibitor before it has a chance to work.
This second drug can interfere with how your liver processes other drugs that are commonly used to treat heart conditions, suppress the immune system, and provide pain relief. This unintended consequence might be manageable by timing how different drugs are used, but it will take some care and time to sort out these details.
The other unknown is how Molnupiravir (Merck) will interact with dividing cells. Recall that the drug is essentially a component of RNA that allows replication mistakes during RNA viral reproduction (SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA-based virus). It can also be metabolized further so it has a structure that looks like a building block of DNA that can cause mutations in replicating DNA (including human). This isn’t unprecedented.
One very successful antiviral drug, acyclovir, was first approved in 1981 and it is used to treat herpes and other DNA-based viral infections by imitating a building block of DNA that essentially stops viral genome replication. In theory, it could also interfere with human DNA replication, but over decades of use, Acyclovir has an excellent safety profile.
Nevertheless, until demonstrated otherwise, pregnant women will not be allowed to take Molnupiravir because of concerns that the drug metabolite could cause mutations in dividing cells that are found in abundance in a developing fetus.
These drugs are not a substitute for preventing an infection and they will probably be far more expensive than a vaccine. Nevertheless, it is conceivable that once they are widely available, and if they can be coupled with widescale and affordable on-demand testing, and if resistance does not arise quickly, and if they work with new variants lik Omicron, then they might provide a pathway for some anti-vaxers to make peace with vaccine mandates.
Which means, naturally, the conspiracy theories about these medications are already coming out of the woodwork.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.