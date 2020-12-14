It should be noted that what follows is not addressed to my Republican friends for whom I have only respect. It is addressed, instead, to the scores of rabid Trump supporters who cheer loudest when their guy is mocking cripples and grieving mothers.
There is no apparent shortage of political pundits who spend countless hours speculating on what Trump will do to amuse himself after he leaves office, assuming he leaves office. Recent news is that the president is devoting “125 percent” of his time to proving that he actually did win in November and by huge margins.
Rather than working with the incoming Biden administration to fashion ways to halt the spread of a deadly pandemic, he wants personal vindication … at a fearful cost in his citizens’ lives.
Suppose he finally is escorted from the White House. Is there a future as a radio talk show host? After all, Rush “The Medal of Freedom” winner Limbaugh is fighting a losing battle with lung cancer and it’s only a matter of time until he spews his last venom. Lots of cash there.
Might the self-anointed stable genius choose to retire to a palatial villa in Montenegro? Great news here, not the least of which this former Yugoslav republic has no extradition treaty with the U.S. That makes this Adriatic wonderland a safe haven if the New York State courts find more criminal dirt on the Donald than his claims of executive privilege have allowed us to see.
Although far less likely, those Russkies play a mean game and he might choose to work off his $400 million debt to the oligarchs by shoveling snow in Red Square? Sounds too much like real work.
However “loser” Trump chooses to spend his post-presidential years, one concern has gone underreported and unnoticed. What becomes of his cult followers? Should the big fella decide to remain stateside, it’s a good bet that he’ll keep the rallies going. After all, they’re needed to feed his monstrous ego and keep talk of a 2024 comeback run alive. There likely won’t be as many mob gatherings and chances are that they won’t be as well-attended. After all, lacking the awesome clout of the presidency, where’s the punch in “lock ’er up!?”
So, sadly for some, there will be fewer spectacles. This means, of course, fewer opportunities for the camp followers to vent their communal spleen, fewer chances to raise auditorium roofs with their hoarse, shouted-out hatred of science and all things smacking of refinement and effete intellectualism.
It is to these disaffected hordes that I offer some kindly advice as to where they might still gather together in shared spasms of self-righteous anger and sheer ugliness. In the coming days of the chosen one’s exile, congregants wearing MAGA hats as proudly as they scorn face masks might choose foot-stomping, Bible-thumping gatherings of snake handlers and faith healers. Nothing quite like a healthy mixture of religious zealotry and political fanaticism to get the old ticker pumpin’.
Then there’s the proven standbys of World Wrestling Federation matches and female mud wrestling contests. Word out of Trump country has it that hog-calling competitions are drawing bigger crowds than ever since Nov. 3.
Red MAGA hats seem to be popping up everywhere at the heretofore little-heralded dwarf-tossing events which, so say informed sources, are packed with lots of sad but still hopeful Trump enthusiasts.
And then there are always the monster truck rallies and demolition derbies. So, just because their boy has lost Teddy Roosevelt’s “bully pulpit,” there are opportunities. In the intervals between his cherished, in-person appearances to press the flesh. For those who long for those much-loved, up-close, spittle and heavy breath-swapping rallies, American culture — the finest anywhere — offers a cornucopia of chances to commune with fellow cultists.
As an aside, I would be remiss by not offering a similar list of places to avoid if you’re missing the hormonal rush of a “droolin’ Trump doin’.” Stay far away from all museums, libraries, university lecture halls, opera houses, poetry readings, Carnegie Hall and spelling bees to name a few. If, in doubt, look around and, If there are no red hats, move on.
A lifelong activist, Steve McGehee settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.