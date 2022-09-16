If it’s true that the left and right in this country are living in different realities, the pace of change in our society is largely to blame.
All of us — even the wildest conspiracy theorists — will insist that we’re operating from a place of truth and that everyone else is deluded. Naturally, different experiences lead to different perspectives. We resolve these disagreements by appealing to evidence from the objective world, a common reference point for testing our beliefs. However, the rapid changes and increasing complexity of today’s world have destabilized this shared reality, and our individual realities are drifting apart.
We tend to think of truth as something singular, eternal and unchanging, but it’s not. Truth is, rather, the consistent and reliable patterns of the world we live in. As the world changes, the patterns that define it change, and hence so too does truth. To live in alignment with truth, our beliefs, values, and ideas must evolve as the world does. It’s no easy task. Many people, by the time they reach adulthood, assume that the patterns they’ve learned to live by are the best and most correct and always will be. Their thinking becomes ossified, and they become detached from reality as the world moves on without them. Thus, those who adapt to change and those who do not end up living in separate realities.
There are good reasons for resisting change. For one, changing beliefs means facing fear, admitting fault and embracing uncertainty. The cognitive dissonance caused when reality contradicts our deeply held beliefs explains much of the rage and frustration plaguing our society. Moreover, it’s reasonable to want some stability, ritual, and routine in your life — to not have to constantly second-guess your decisions and commitments. We’d all be less exhausted, more confident of our place in the world, and more able to trust if our society were less turbulent.
Adapting to change used to be a simpler matter. Even a few centuries back, a person could adopt the world view of their parents and successfully live those truths throughout their lives. The pace of change today, on the other hand, is overwhelming. Technological advancements and scientific discoveries that feed back on themselves, combined with the rocket fuel of the profit motive, have us hurtling into an unknown future with little time to reflect. Moreover, we’re taught to conflate novelty with progress even when it harms us. As such, the pace of change seems likely to accelerate until we are physically and psychologically incapable of adapting and start to break down. Current rates of violence, depression, suicide, and drug abuse — as well as the collapse of the ecosystem — suggest that we have already reached that point.
Discomfort with this incessant churn is largely what drives the conservative movement. By definition, conservatism is resistance to change, and therein lies its appeal: a refuge for those on the losing end of societal upheaval. Those who enjoy the status quo naturally see change as a threat, so it’s no surprise that the conservative GOP has become the party of white grievance and Christian nationalism just as those long-standing power structures have started to wane. Many liberals mistakenly accuse the GOP of not standing for anything because they propose so few policies, but that’s precisely the point. What the GOP stands for, consistently, is the stability and preservation of existing power relations.
While I whole-heartedly reject the regressive values and anachronistic culture conservatives seek to impose, I understand the longing for stability, predictability, tradition and routine. I understand the resentment at having change thrust upon you when you’re just trying to enjoy the life you’ve built. I can relate to the exhaustion of trying to “keep up.”
The oppressed and dispossessed are right to call for immediate social change, and we need to rapidly and drastically alter our economy and culture if we’re to survive climate change and resource depletion. But, as we push for necessary change, we can’t ignore the real, human costs of trying to change everything, everywhere, all at once. The frenetic pace of our lives is killing us and driving us apart right when we need to come together most. Where we can, we must slow down.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.