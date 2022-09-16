If it’s true that the left and right in this country are living in different realities, the pace of change in our society is largely to blame.

All of us — even the wildest conspiracy theorists — will insist that we’re operating from a place of truth and that everyone else is deluded. Naturally, different experiences lead to different perspectives. We resolve these disagreements by appealing to evidence from the objective world, a common reference point for testing our beliefs. However, the rapid changes and increasing complexity of today’s world have destabilized this shared reality, and our individual realities are drifting apart.

We tend to think of truth as something singular, eternal and unchanging, but it’s not. Truth is, rather, the consistent and reliable patterns of the world we live in. As the world changes, the patterns that define it change, and hence so too does truth. To live in alignment with truth, our beliefs, values, and ideas must evolve as the world does. It’s no easy task. Many people, by the time they reach adulthood, assume that the patterns they’ve learned to live by are the best and most correct and always will be. Their thinking becomes ossified, and they become detached from reality as the world moves on without them. Thus, those who adapt to change and those who do not end up living in separate realities.

