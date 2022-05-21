One of the most fascinating videos I’ve watched recently is the show ‘Return to Space’, that documents Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, and its development of the first version of its orbital delivery system, Falcon One. The show proceeds all the way through SpaceX’s Falcon 9, as well as the Crew Dragon Demo, which was the first American delivery system for humans since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011. There’s no question that the whole film is indeed a promotional shot for Musk, and it certainly has hagiographic aspects.
But what’s more interesting, if you’re a real rocket nerd like me, as well as a rocket scientist, is the budget that Musk had in order to get that first version of Falcon One into orbit. The cost? $100 million. Talk about a shoestring. In the land where even testing a ballistic missile can cost up to $100 million, that’s just nothing.
If you peel back the layers, regardless of how you feel about Elon, though, my mind started thinking about how much money must be being wasted in our own Military-industrial-congressional complex. That $100 million is a great benchmark. Our current budget at the U.S. Department of Defense is $782 billion. And when one is forced to reflect on the fact American astronauts had to travel all the way to Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, literally just to get up to the International Space Station, the mind reels. Granted, it took a little more than the $100 million for Musk to get a rocket that was both reusable and place people safely in orbit.
But what is really going on here? The U.S. Department of Defense has never been successfully audited, nor is that likely to happen any time in the near future. The level of suspended disbelief that the American public has to have that these dollars are being wisely spent has to be dialed up to 11.
Also in the news this past couple of weeks are the various delegations of Congress-critters headed to Ukraine for a photo op with Volodymyr Zelensky, the ex-comedian leader of Ukraine. It used to be that hanging out with Zelensky was something that only Democrats aspired to. And true to form, there’s a picture of Nancy Pelosi, our own sexy vampire grandma, over there, with a Democratic delegation. But the Republicans had to get in on it as well. Mitch ‘The Death Turtle’ McConnell also showed up to have his picture taken. In play is $40 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, to keep the war going that much longer and cause the eastern part of that country to get turned into something resembling Syria — or Grozny, Chechnya.
Don’t worry, though, about too much of that $40 billion actually ending up in Ukrainian hands, and rebuilding their cities any time soon. As with all foreign aid packages, apparently a good hunk will also go back to the U.S. Department of Defense and the military-industrial-congressional complex, “replacing” the older missiles we sent to Ukraine with new ones that get made, of course, by that same complex. The carousel keeps spinning faster and faster, and if you’re one of the lucky Congress-critters on the wooden ponies, your pockets will soon be filled with your taxpayer dollars. We can only hope that at least some of the $40B will at least go to buy John Deere tractors (the other way that foreign aid money is spent) so that at least some American jobs will be saved.
As with all things I comment on, there won’t be any radical change in the immediate dispensation of that $40 billion. We’ll see the pundit class cheer, the money will go away back into the Pentagon, and we’ll all be left with much poorer hospitals, and schools, and things that might benefit our own populace.
But it will look good on social media, as well as the mainstream media’s websites and news programs. And isn’t that consolation enough?
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.