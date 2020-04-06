Not for a long time have we appreciated our homes as much as we do now. At least since World War II, the home has meant little more than a tool with which to build equity and lay claim to an economic stake in the market. Sure, many have done their best to turn what is otherwise a cold aspect of daily life into a warm and loving possession, but the fact remains that only a fraction of our homes have been designed with us in mind.
Social media have had their own impact on the home, replacing it as the environment through which we cultivate friendships and develop community. This is not the place to delve into that topic, only suffice it to say that with every post we put up in virtual space another goes down in real space. Until one day soon we will run the risk of bringing the whole house down, figuratively speaking.
And so we have just made do, resigned to the blessing that we have a roof over our heads and a bathroom that functions well. But also the idea that a home is nothing more than an abstract box to which we return every day to make the next day possible. If it has personality it comes courtesy of big box stores, such as Walmart and Target.
The coronvirus may be changing that narrative. In forcing us to retreat back to our domestic settings it has also forced us to reexamine the complex relations between identity and space. In Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting across town, nation and world, it may have finally awakened us to the realization that our interiors are more than what they seem. More than storage units into which we stuff needless acquisitions, they are platforms from which to broadcast dear personal values.
For so long we had divided the world into two enclaves, the home on one side and the office on the other. And perhaps for a good reason, namely to protect ourselves from unwelcome judgment, and perhaps the feeling that no one cared. What did it matter that our interior walls were blank and nondescript, our dining tables forgettable, window sills plain and painfully soulless. No one was going to see them anyway.
Not today. Today we are all weaving in and out of each other’s places, becoming privy to realities we never knew about each other, friends and colleagues. Who knew that Sam who had been sitting there for 20 years doing a fine job teaching economics, was also an avid collector of North African art. In a recent Zoom encounter, she had sat in front of her favorite piece, a painting by the Libyan artist Ali Omar Ermes, featuring the visual lyricism of the Arabic alphabet.
The image is specifically of “meem,” an Arabic letter whose equivalent in English is the letter M. A discussion ensues, about travel, the art of language and a part of the world that remain somewhat unknown to the west. How nice.
Indeed, if there is one positive message that has come out of the last couple of months it is our connectivity, or more specifically that we like to connect and know more about each other. One day the physical isolation will yield and it will be critical to see how we return to normal life. There will be a lot to think about. In the meantime, let’s not let our newfound love of domestic space go undeveloped.
Repainting, rearranging and generally rethinking interior space will be one thing; another will be how we may take this opportunity, once all is said and done, to reopen our homes, and welcome people in. Neighbors and friends, but also those colleagues on whom we have relied for so long. Perhaps the two go hand in hand, sprucing our interiors not just for the fun of creating a fresh start, but precisely for the important new realization that people love to share our spaces and know more about us.
The virus has been debilitating but it has also restored few good values long lost in the course of modernity. Let’s take that and build a better future with it.
Ayad Rahmani is a professor of architecture at the School of Design and Construction at Washington State University.