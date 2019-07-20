It’s been one of those weeks where the phrase “taking up all the oxygen in the room” as a catchphrase has never been more true. I’m referring to the crazy media war between the President and the four congresswomen – Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Pressley, and Omar. As a second generation immigrant myself, and someone who has also been a political activist and social reformer, I can understand how those words, “go back to where you came from,” can hurt.
The reality is, though, if I value anything, it’s creativity in insults. And Trump is hardly being creative when he triples down on saying that stuff. The pundit class spins up for another round of pearl clutching, while I sit on the side thinking “is this what it takes to get the populace to move politics out of a spectator sport?” It’s like watching a Three Stooges movie, where Larry is about to spin around and smack Curly in the head with a board. We know who the players are. What’s the point?
If the news were just story time, then there might be some merit to creating yet another passion play around race, ethnicity and immigration. But it’s not. Real things are happening, children are still being held in cages on the southern border, and I’ve got to give one to Trump. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought he would attempt to move asylum seeking holding areas to Guatemala. Spot me amazed.
There are real things happening elsewhere in the world, and some of them are not so far away. Alaska is in the middle of a self-induced fiscal meltdown that threatens not just the long-term, but the short-term of its university system. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, appealing to his far-right base, is attempting to up the payments from the Alaska Permanent Fund, the dividend the state pays to everyone in the state for living there, to the maximum of $3,000, which is made more challenging by the fact that oil revenues that create the fund have plummeted.
By doing this, Dunleavy then generates the call for fiscal conservatism and asks for a $100M budget cut to the university system that will initiate the layoff of 1,400 or so staff and faculty. Last time I checked, WSU had around 1,300 faculty, so this is the equivalent of shuttering the doors on an enormous hunk of the system. The U of A system consists of three campuses. Their regents, instead of screaming bloody murder, are saying “belt tightening will do it. Just give us three years.”
In our own state, we’ve watched higher education funding fall during the past 20 years from some 25 percent of the university budget (if memory serves) to less than 15 percent; this while increasing educational services across the state. And then there is that whole athletics budget trainwreck in our own backyard. We’re all waiting to see what progress has been made. Because even if money is in different bins, it’s all money.
The situation in Alaska is the result of what I call a “Koch Brothers Bomb” – the fruition of a long-term plan by the Koch Brothers to take over state governments and dismantle them. The whole direction in Alaska is exactly that. Chaos in funding, even K-12 education from the governor’s office, has prompted the state legislature to sue the governor. How does any of this even work?
If there’s a moral to the story here – it’s confusing even to political junkies like me – it’s that it is time to pay attention to candidates at all levels arguing for reducing government. We’re already at rock bottom. It’s time to focus on hearing how candidates want essential services to exist. We don’t have to look far – north, to Alaska. Because when it comes to eliminating government, the rush is on. And it looks exactly like the chaos it was intended to be.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.