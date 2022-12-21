“The scepter shall not depart from Judah, nor the ruler’s staff from between his feet, until Shiloh comes, and to him shall be the obedience of the peoples.”

— Genesis 49:10.

More than 1,500 years before Jesus’ birth, the children of Israel journeyed to Egypt, where Joseph ruled under Pharaoh. Joseph was the first to arrive in Egypt, though as a captive, and was the first son of Rachel and Jacob (Israel). When he was 17, Joseph shared two of his dreams (Genesis 37:1–11).

Tags

Recommended for you