Gun violence is a problem in America, and what the Founding Fathers had to say about gun ownership is no longer relevant. The Second Amendment to the Constitution needs to be amended by Congress or, failing that, it needs to be interpreted in full by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The time for change is now because the next mass shooting is just around the corner. As things stand, the best anyone can hope for is that someone else’s children get shot. Hope it happens somewhere else.
A majority of Americans want things to change, but change isn’t coming because firearms manufacturers — and their Republican supplicants in Congress — are determined to thwart any restrictions. Still, public sentiment is hardening, and the day will come when high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles — aka “assault rifles” — are brought under heavier regulatory control.
America’s Founding Fathers were wise men who, in writing foundational documents for a nascent country, organized a government that has stood the test of time. No argument there.
The Declaration of Independence — written by Thomas Jefferson in 1776 — is a masterpiece of inspiration and steely resolve. The Constitution, signed in 1787, is the durable template for a structure of government that’s widely admired around the world.
And the coda to this remarkable set of documents is the Bill of Rights, drafted by James Madison in 1791. The Bill of Rights is the first 10 amendments to the Constitution — in effect, a set of operating updates that brought clarity to important issues of the day. You’re probably familiar with some of them: the right to free speech, the right to bear arms, the right to a speedy trial, etc.
The original intent of Jefferson, Madison, et. al., has become a North Star for many Americans, particularly conservatives. In matters of public policy, the words of the Founding Fathers are as sacred as anything uttered by Jesus, Abraham or Mohammed.
James Madison was a thoughtful guy, but he wasn’t clairvoyant; he simply brought clarity to the world in which he lived. When he was drafting the Bill of Rights, public policy on genetic engineering and internet commerce was still hundreds of years in the future.
But crude firearms were around in Madison’s day. Back then, a militiaman could load and fire a smooth-bore musket two, maybe three times a minute. Back then, America didn’t have much of an army to fend off British aggression. Guns in private hands were essential for the common defense.
The right to own firearms was a significant issue, so Madison inked up his quill pen and wrote the second amendment. It reads, “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The world has changed since Madison wrote those words more than 230 years ago. These days, an angry young man with $700 can buy a high-powered rifle capable of firing dozens of rounds per minute. He can then use that rifle to shoot up an elementary school, a black church or a gay nightclub.
It happens pretty often in America these days.
The crux of the problem is that a modern assault rifle has as much in common with a musket as a cell phone has with a tin can on a string. According to the second amendment, it’s a moot point because the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; end of discussion.
If the U.S. Supreme Court had more intellectual rigor, it would consider the second amendment in full — including the dependent clause about “a well-regulated militia.”
It turns out America already has a well-regulated militia. It’s called the National Guard, which means we don’t need self-appointed militias. No matter what Moscow’s state senator says, we don’t need toy soldiers parading through the streets.
Finally, let’s be nice and sparkling clear: The issue is not Grandpa’s shotgun, or Uncle Lester’s deer rifle. The issue is the continued sale of assault rifles, which are the weapons of choice in most mass shootings.
America does not need more of them in private hands.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist more than 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.