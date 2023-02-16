Gun violence is a problem in America, and what the Founding Fathers had to say about gun ownership is no longer relevant. The Second Amendment to the Constitution needs to be amended by Congress or, failing that, it needs to be interpreted in full by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The time for change is now because the next mass shooting is just around the corner. As things stand, the best anyone can hope for is that someone else’s children get shot. Hope it happens somewhere else.

That’s no way to live.