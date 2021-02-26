There’s lately been talk about Texas saying adios to the good ol’ USA. It’s gone so far that Kyle Biedermann, a twice-elected state representative, has introduced legislation to that end. Fascinating stuff for a lifelong Civil War buff such as myself. In fact, my interest in secession dates back six decades. For my 13th birthday, I asked my folks for a year’s subscription to the centennial reprinting of “Harper’s Weekly” just as it appeared in folio format. From the first issue, December 1860, I followed the Southern states, one after another, as they left the union.
I grew older and the study of politics assumed an ever greater role in my life. I discovered along the way that history is sometimes not always what we are led to believe. The U.S. Constitution, for example, barely received the required number of states for ratification — and then only after the 10th Amendment was tacked on as an inducement to reluctant representatives. That’s the amendment which reserves to the states all powers not expressly delegated to the federal government.
I learned, too, that in the existing climate of suspicion of central authority, it was very likely that the Constitution would never have been ratified if the delegates had been told that, once signing on, they could never leave.
The odious institution of slavery aside, the question to what extent the Civil War was fought over competing economic interests aside, I am willing to consider Texas’ drastic move on its own merits, emotions aside.
What burns me a little is that some months ago, I had already arrived at the conclusion that it would be best if not only Texas but the entire former Confederacy be allowed to secede and be allowed to form their own country.
So much of the groundwork has already been laid. They would have their own flag, their own monuments, their own national anthem (Dixie) … even their own national holidays (think Jeff Davis, R.E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson birthdays, firing on Ft. Sumter Day). Even their own national day of mourning (July 4) which marked the fall of Vicksburg and Lee’s retreat from Gettysburg.
The bonus for these southern states (excepting Virginia which would be substituted by Kentucky) is that they could make whatever laws they wanted without worrying about the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments. No pesky Civil Rights Act, no Voting Rights Act. Roe vs. Wade a done deal. Open carry could be mandatory for every Southerner older than 12. Incest laws could be thrown out and the age of consent between nonrelatives would also drop to 12. These infringements on liberty would disappear altogether for first cousins.
The Scopes Monkey Trial would disappear from school textbooks as would all mention of evolution. With no disagreeable First Amendment to tie their hands, the distinction between parochial and public schools would disappear.
Lynching laws would be stricken from the books and separate drinking fountains, bathrooms, swimming pools and theaters would once again become law of the land south of the Mason-Dixon Line. The Klan could come completely out of the closet and David Duke could finally assume his rightful place as an elected representative. As a sop to “decency,” the Democratic Party would be allowed to exist as would labor unions but only as shadows of their former selves.
The advantages to all the snake handlers, televangelists, faith-healers and the right-wing fanatics who have seized control of the Republican party would be enormous.
As for the USA? We could all breathe a sigh of relief that at least a semblance of sanity had been restored to governance. Kind of like the sigh we all breathed Jan. 20.
Without the defiance of McConnell and his army of climate deniers, birthers, flat-earthers and “stop the steal” Trumpers, we could at last pursue a national policy to deal with the pandemic, global warming, racial justice, economic equality, education and health care for all. Southern blacks? Students of history recall that there have been huge black migrations north and west before and our culture and economy have always been the better for it.
This is a win-win. Go for it, Texas, and take 10 more with you!
A lifelong activist, Steve McGehee settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.