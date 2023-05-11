Another day, another burst of gunfire in an angry, paranoid America. Those pulling the triggers are almost invariably men, and lately, many of the victims have been pretty young. It’s a goulash of petty grievances, all settled at the wrong end of a gun.
In New York, it’s a 65-year-old man fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman after she and her friends mistakenly pull into his driveway; she’s dead because a gaggle of girls drove up to the wrong house. In Texas, a man shoots two cheerleaders after one opens the door of his car, mistakenly thinking it’s her own. In Missouri, an 84-year-old man shoots a 16-year-old boy who mistakenly rings his doorbell. In North Carolina, a young man shoots a 6-year-old girl after a basketball rolls into his yard.
That’s right, he shot a little girl — and her father — because a ball ended up in his yard. It’s easy to dismiss all this senseless gunplay as isolated incidents that occurred far away, but don’t fool yourself. The next senseless gunplay could happen right here.
Is this the new normal in America? How did we, as a society, devolve this far?
The rising tide of fear washing over this country has many sources, both on the right and on the left. Far-right media caricatures of a ruined America have been terrifying people for years, but some progressive policies also contribute to this deadly stew.
Take the rampant homelessness in Portland, which is a shining city on the hill for liberals. I don’t scare easily, but it’s pretty spooky walking around parts of downtown Portland. Break-ins and thefts are so common that some store owners have simply given up and gone out of business; REI recently announced it will close its only store in the city.
It’s not unreasonable for reasonable people to be fearful in places like Portland.
Again, there are many tributaries to the flood of anger and paranoia now coursing through America. Like the headwaters of a mighty river, these tributaries get started in seemingly innocuous places. In many cases, it’s happening right under your nose.
The marvels of the electronic age have broadened our lives enormously, but there’s a price to pay for staring obsessively into screens. Cute kitten videos may not be weakening the roots of civil society, but what about virtual romantic partners? What happens next when people give up on love in the here and now, turning instead to AI-generated sweethearts?
And modern video games, wow, talk about deadening one’s empathy toward others. I’m not a gamer, but my phone occasionally serves up invitations for games that involve shooting people while casually slurping a milkshake. Gun down that onrushing mob! Acquire more ammunition! Grab the money! Now chill for a moment and take another slurp.
One of my fellow columnists keeps banging away about the social isolation caused by wearing a face mask and, in fairness, it’s a legitimate issue. But when people want to connect with others, when they actually look into each other’s eyes, they will connect. Face masks are not the root of our problem.
The problem is that many Americans these days simply do not acknowledge the humanity of others.
I frequently walk the trail along the South Fork of the Palouse River and, more often than not, the people I encounter are wearing earbuds or headphones. In many cases, they pass without a flicker of recognition that a fellow human has stepped off the trail to let them by. Lost in their podcast or playlist, they are incapable of saying a friendly word in passing.
Even here, in what is ostensibly easy-going, small-town America, there’s no shortage of people who will look right through you — as if you’re nothing more than an obstacle in their way.
Now stir in some anger over economic insecurity, add a pinch of paranoia, then boil with hundreds of millions of guns and, presto, you’ve got all the fixings for America’s next shooting.
“Something in him just snapped,” police are fond of saying after a gunman goes berserk. In truth, most of these murderous misanthropes snapped long before they pulled the trigger.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for more than 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.