Another day, another burst of gunfire in an angry, paranoid America. Those pulling the triggers are almost invariably men, and lately, many of the victims have been pretty young. It’s a goulash of petty grievances, all settled at the wrong end of a gun.

In New York, it’s a 65-year-old man fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman after she and her friends mistakenly pull into his driveway; she’s dead because a gaggle of girls drove up to the wrong house. In Texas, a man shoots two cheerleaders after one opens the door of his car, mistakenly thinking it’s her own. In Missouri, an 84-year-old man shoots a 16-year-old boy who mistakenly rings his doorbell. In North Carolina, a young man shoots a 6-year-old girl after a basketball rolls into his yard.

That’s right, he shot a little girl — and her father — because a ball ended up in his yard. It’s easy to dismiss all this senseless gunplay as isolated incidents that occurred far away, but don’t fool yourself. The next senseless gunplay could happen right here.